Picture quiz! Should you be crowned king or queen of King Street?

9 Where is this mural showing Norwich industries? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

From fuggles to dragons and music to murals, how much do you know about Norwich’s King Street?

Join us for a walk along King Street, one of the oldest parts of our ancient city. Originally called Conesford Street, this began as a Saxon settlement beside the river. Some of the pubs, breweries, religious centres and factories which lined the street during its 1,000-plus years of history can still be seen.

The fascinating history of the street is explored in one of the city walking tours led by expert guides from Norwich Tourist Information Centre. While the tours are suspended guide Roger Smith has helped put together a series of picture quizzes. Here we put King Street in the picture.

Once you have completed the interactive multiple choice quiz, read on for more information about some of the answers.

More info on the quiz answers:

1 Of the many pubs which traded in King Street through the centuries, only The Last Pub Standing remains.

2 Until 1345 the area around the Castle, called the Castle Fee, was controlled by the Crown and not subject to Norwich laws or taxes.

3 Howard House was built in 1660 by the 6th Duke of Norfolk on the site of an Augustine friary. It once had beautiful pleasure gardens stretching down to the river. The sundial dates back to 1840 and the house has a rare Jacobean staircase. Howard House has recently been restored by Norwich Preservation Trust.

4 Fuggles are a type of hops. Morgans Brewery stood opposite here from 1845-1961 and many of the nearby yards have names linked to brewing.

5 The magnificent 15th century Dragon Hall was built for merchant Robert Toppes to display the cloth he traded. It is now the headquarters of the National Centre for Writing.

6 The Waterfront is (in normal times when fans can attend matches) also a pub for away fans.

7 In the 12th century Isaac Jurnet lived in this building – perhaps the oldest stone house in Norwich. He was a wealthy trader and money-lender and is believed to have helped finance the building of the Cathedral. As a Jew he was banned from many trades, while Christians were banned from charging interest for loans. The building is also known as the Music House because Norwich’s official musicians, the City Waits, rehearsed here from the 16th to the 18th centuries. It is now part of Wensum Lodge.

8 The crowns were the symbol used by Youngs, Crawshay and Youngs brewery based here from 1807 to 1958. Its crown mark is also seen on the Kings Head in Magdalen Street.

9 A mural was painted by Walter Kershaw in 1986 to mark national Industry Year. It is on a wall just inside the entrance to Wensum Lodge.

10 The posts next to the Novi Sad bridge commemorate the huge Boulton and Paul ironworks factory which stood here from the late 19th century until the 1980s. Aeroplanes, including 2,500 military aircraft, and airships were made here in the early 20th century plus the huts for Scott’s Antarctic expedition.