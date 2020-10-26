Norfolk town runner-up in online competition to find UK’s top place
PUBLISHED: 11:50 26 October 2020
A Norfolk town has been named runner-up in an online competition to find the UK’s top town or city after its “valiant fight” over the past few months.
The World Cup of UK Towns & Cities, a competition that took place on Twitter, saw Liverpool beat King’s Lynn in the final poll to crown the UK’s top place.
The social media contest began five months ago to boost spirits in lockdown and around 500 of the country’s largest places were narrowed down.
Liverpool were crowned this year’s winner after receiving 54.2pc of the 15,807 total votes cast, with the west Norfolk town not far behind with 45.8pc.
The World Cup of UK Towns & Cities tweeted: “Commiserations to King’s Lynn, the runners up, for a valiant fight.”
Other users reacted to the results, commenting on the town’s efforts.
Kevin Bramham said: “What a performance King’s Lynn. 46pc of the final vote is a victory in itself.”
