Top toys for Christmas 2019

Christmas and toys go together like mince pies and mulled wine. Steve Kerrison of Kerrison Toys in Norwich and Great Yarmouth, has selected his top toys that are sure to delight any child who is fortunate enough to unwrap them on Christmas morning.

Since its launch in 2017 Fortnite has been an unstoppable juggernaut, and with the launch of season two this autumn, it's showing no signs of slowing down. This NERF blaster allows children to take the madness of the popular video game outside, and blast friends with foam darts to their heart's content. This blaster doesn't require batteries and features a hand-powered mechanism for rapid fire.

The L.O.L Winter Disco series has landed, and the Glitter Glove ball is undoubtedly the star of the show. Each L.O.L Surprise! Glitter Globe contains eight exciting surprises and one character from an array of 12 new L.O.L dolls, plus never-before-seen accessories. The included display case is perfect for showing the doll off to friends as well.

LEGO Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery - £24.99

For decades LEGO has remained one of the most popular toys on the market, and this year is no different. The Danish construction toy has added an extra dimension with the inclusion of augmented reality in its new Hidden Side range. Download the free app, and make your model come to life with interactive mini games and additional features.

Singing Anna and Elsa Frozen 2 dolls - £19.99

Guaranteed to be one of the biggest films of the holiday season, bring a slice of Arendelle home with a range of dolls based on the upcoming Frozen 2. You've a choice of either Princess Anna or Queen Elsa, and both can sing a song from the film at the press of a button, plus they light up as well. Sure to be a firm favourite with fans of the film.

Sylvanian Families Red Roof Country Home - £59.99

Beloved for generations, Sylvanian Families are always a Christmas gift winner. This new Red Roof Country Home features lights and can be opened up for play at 90-degrees, 180-degrees and any angle in between. It can also be fully closed creating the appearance of a wonderful home, no matter what angle you look at it from. The perfect gift for someone with a Sylvanian Families collection.

Barbie Doll and Wheelchair

Barbie celebrates diversity with unique fashion dolls that encourage real-world storytelling. This version of the ever-popular doll comes with a manual wheelchair that has rolling wheels and a working brake. A ramp is also included so the doll can easily get in and out of the Barbie Dreamhouse (sold separately). A great gift for growing girls, allowing them to imagine everything they can become.

Peppa Pig Stage Playset - £38.99

Peppa Pig has been a firm favourite for 15 years now, and this playset allows you to create your own stories with these popular characters. The interactive set includes themed props, Peppa and George figures, as well as theatre seating. There's also a stage sound box with loads of different sound effects, and three double-sided scene cards to give you plenty of background options. You can even slide in a tablet for an instant cinema experience.

Monopoly Voice Banking - £24.99

The board game that has been responsible for family fallouts for over 100 years has been given a 21st century twist this year. The new Monopoly Voice Banking game features lights and sounds and comes with an interactive Mr Monopoly Banking unit, alongside the classic money and property management strategy gameplay it's well known for. Let Mr Monopoly handle all the transactions via the voice-activated top hat speaker while you scheme to send your family members into debt.

Harry Potter Dobble Card Game - £14.99

It wouldn't be Christmas without a new Harry Potter product at the top of every muggle's list to Santa. This wizarding-world themed version of the popular card game contains the addictive and inclusive fun that Dobble is known for but with more magic, creatures and beloved characters. Sure to delight Harry Potter fans whether they're in Gryffindor or Slytherin.