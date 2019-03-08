Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

It's time to stop listening to the men in hard hats. Norfolk doesn't need all these new magnolia houses

PUBLISHED: 12:09 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 10 May 2019

Keith Skipper

Norfolk won't look like this anywhere for much longer, Keith Skipper fears

Norfolk won't look like this anywhere for much longer, Keith Skipper fears

Archant

Keith Skipper says our beloved Norfolk is at risk from urban sprawl and it's time to stop swallowing the 'build for prosperity' mantra without question

Norfolk has been my precious planet home for three-quarters of a century.

Okay, a mere blink of a rheumy eye in the great scheme of things. However, alien forces inflicting so much environmental and social damage on one of the solar system's more blessed plots must not pass unnoticed.

To give it all a bit of local perspective, let me recall the wise words of Great-Grandad Horry Horkey in 1946 as he made a half of mild last all evening in the snug of Ye Olde Gathered Inn: "If each before his doorstep sweeps, the village will be clean".

Localism at its most effective. Collective responsibility to the fore. Rebuilding and safeguarding family and community strengths. Taking pride in where you live. Dewin' diffrunt and resisting massive change, especially when it blatantly puts profits ahead of people.

Well, over 70 years after that homely little sermon, my native county Is being forced to admit those old values are being swept away on a tide of excessive develkeithopment buoyed by a potent mixture of naivety and greed. Too many residents, old and new, simply believe the "build for prosperity" prophets in hard hats.

It's no longer a case of sizing up city, town and village outskirts to prompt cries of "tatty round the edges". Norfolk, besieged by powerful field eaters encouraged by a ridiculously compliant planning system and obliging local landowners and farmers, now has to accept it's much more a raucous chorus of "hideously overblown!"

Ribbon development has been gnawing away at vital character and space for most of the time I've been mardling and writing about Norfolk since leaving school in 1962. A visit to any of our towns now underlines a growing impression that sprawl is readily accepted as inevitable.

Places like Martham, Mattishall, Mulbarton and Mundesley may call themselves villages but betray many symptoms of towns losing track of once-distinctive shape and identity. They have put on too much weight too quickly. We who remember trimmer figures shake our heads in deep disappointment.

You may also want to watch:

Perhaps the most provocative current example of bloated ambitions way beyond genuine local provision is unfolding in the seaside village of Caister, once memorably described to me as "Great Yarmouth's saucy little sister". Some could argue she's catching up fast …

Already straggling in too many directions for comfort, Caister is being urged to welcome another major development of over 700 houses, a primary school and shops on agricultural land beyond the village's "barrier" bypass.

It's already been dubbed "Magnolia Gardens" and hailed as "a natural extension" to this coastal community. I suspect those behind the scheme may have a slightly different meaning for "natural" than any number of Caister diehards or Norfolk fundamentalists alarmed at the flaunting of such a brand of poetic licence.

Then again, it's hardly surprising to find it flourishing after years of getting away with highly dubious interpretations of selling labels like "affordable", "sustainable" and "desirable".

Deck them out with artists' impressions of idyllic scenes full of trees, flowers, pram-pushing mothers, generous play areas and ne're a sign of litter or revving cars … and there's Paradise Pastures.

In the light of this trend for taking linguistic liberties to give all kinds of development more instant appeal, it may be worth starting a campaign to redefine old friends "countryside" and "rural". They've both put on several extra layers of meaning in places where traditions have been trampled over by radical alterations.

The mid-Norfolk of my youth saw virtually every family clinging to close connections with the land, some of them sinking deep into the county's past. Few of those roots remain in a world where the prairie and lone ranger in a cab have taken over from the meadow and a posse of country thoroughbreds.

The farmer's status in the community has diminished alongside dependence on him for employment and shelter. Mechanisation has torn down history's hedgerows. Meanwhile, advertising agencies pour out rural goodness, rustic freshness and Mummerzet magic until it comes over the top of all those green wellies.

"Escape to the Country" may carry far more clout than it should for a television programme chipped out of estate agents' dreams. But it feeds a comforting illusion of a green and pleasant land ready to embrace anyone who needs a refreshing change.

Just be ready for the big sobering question on arrival: "Which planet are you on, then?"

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich woman died from painkiller overdose at NNUH, inquest hears

Louise Buckenham died from drug toxicity, including nefopam, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). Photo: NICK BUTCHER

Fashion retailer with stores across Norfolk collapses into administration

Women's fashion retailer Select has gone into administration. Photo: David Peace/Wikimedia

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Caravans on a site near the airport off Holt Road Copyright: Archant 2019

Tesco and Asda recall cereal bars due to salmonella fears

Tesco and Asda have recalled cereal bars due to salmonella fears. Picture Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists