Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Keith Skipper; How I got where I am today

PUBLISHED: 16:59 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 22 March 2020

Keith Skipper

Skip turns back the clock to his Radio Norfolk days and a 1980s reunion with three old local newspaper colleagues. Sharing memories are, left to right, former Yarmouth Mercury and EDP photographer Les Gould; Eastern Evening News editor Bob Walker; and sports editor Ted Bell

Skip turns back the clock to his Radio Norfolk days and a 1980s reunion with three old local newspaper colleagues. Sharing memories are, left to right, former Yarmouth Mercury and EDP photographer Les Gould; Eastern Evening News editor Bob Walker; and sports editor Ted Bell

Archant

Keith Skipper, who is approaching 60 years of contributing to the EDP looks back, on his pun-derful career

I get out of bed earlier than usual, test positive for gentle reflection and saunter into my maze of a study for a “good old daze” special.

With another birthday hurdle safely cleared - I now duck under rather than leap over – it’s time to recall a crusty son of our Norfolk soil, cheerfully tolerated despite an unflinching urge to warn the rest of an ill-prepared world against overblown expectations.

He might have made a useful doctor, banker or politician in our current troubled climate. A pessimistic nature hewn out of too many days and nights on his own led him to remind me regularly: “When one door shut, boy, there’s allus another riddy ter bang in yer fearace”.

I replay his advice every time a significant chapter in my life draws to an end – mainly to alert myself to a remarkable amount of good fortune continuing to head my way. That old boy would write me off as a freakish affront to his sound Norfolk logic.

First big lucky break, alongside being bred, born, raised and educated in God’s Own County, came with a classroom treat in the summer of 1962. It opened the door to making a living and largely enjoying myself ever since.

Eric Fowler, already one of the most celebrated figures in provincial journalism with EDP articles under his homespun pen-name of Jonathan Mardle, hit the road to Swaffham to enlighten grammar school sixth-formers about joys of working on newspapers.

I fell for it, scoop, deadline and notebook, applied in proper joined-up writing, went to Norwich on my own for an interview and confounded home village critics by starting work in one of the country’s fastest-growing towns. Beeston’s contribution to Thetford expansion surely symbolised the dawning of a new Norfolk era.

Seventeen Pullet Surprise-winning years later, several of them charting the fortunes of Norwich City footballers, a full-time press career reached a final edition at my own behest. I had no firm plans beyond playing and watching more cricket, rediscovering pleasures of strawberry picking and reading some of the books piling up by my bed.

I kept journalistic instincts fresh by inventing and producing the Encore entertainment magazine for Dick Condon at Norwich Theatre Royal – his adventurous spirit was irresistible – and returning to one of my old reporting beats for a stint with the Yarmouth Press Agency.

Then came a surprise telephone call from a former newspaper colleague with a finger on the “modern media” pulse. The BBC were setting up a local wireless station for Norfolk and the Waveney Valley and sorely needed an indigenous remnant with an A level in Squit and a Torkin Proper Sustificat to cover the likes of Happisburgh, Hautbois, Ingoldisthorpe, Postwick and Wymondham.

I fell for it, mardle, music and microphone, applied with enough bravado to camouflage technological dyslexia and confounded my own misgivings as well as those of serious radio followers by keeping myself on air for 15 parochial -wave years.

When my accumulator ran dry I had to retune for Norfolk VHF (Very Handy Friends) programmes featuring furrows cultivated since Jonathan Mardle’s uplifting masterclass. Talented folk encountered on radio, newspaper and village hall rounds readily agreed to help me take local culture to new levels.

My Press Gang entertainers moved on shamelessly for 25 laughter-packed seasons without suffering one successful prosecution for political incorrectness. All Preachers Great and Small, a sort of reverend offshoot designed to fill pews and fundraising columns, ended a 15-year sermon with “make a joyful noise” as the text.

I have leaned heavily on long-established contacts exuding fresh enthusiasms to ignite other creative ventures in print, including the launch of my own Harnser Press publishing company, as well as on stage and in the recording studio.

In short, you really do find out who your friends are when you need them.

You may also want to watch:

The trendy description for my third career is “freelance all-rounder with penchant for local dialect and humour”. One loyal old friend, always ready to place matters on a less formal footing, says it’s more a case of “squit for purpose in these rum ole times”.

It has certainly paid off for me as I look forward to more mardling missions, a step closer to completing my 50th Norfolk book and to 60 successive years of contributing one way or another to this newspaper.

Some doors have stiffer hinges than others. They just need more oiling.

SKIP’S ASIDE:

I can’t recall being told to “self-isolate” during a rural childhood littered with cheeky responses, chuckling escapades and sulky interludes.

Even so, I suspect “Get up those stairs!”, “What did I just tell you?”, “Clear off out of my sight!”, “You wait till your father gets home!” and “I will say this just once more …!” hinted strongly at the same sort of message.

As one of a family of 10 children raised in a small country cottage, it was hard work finding a quiet refuge for reading, homework or a useful pastime let alone a hideaway to make yourself scarce in times of domestic tumult.

Blessed with a lively imagination, I tended to collect blame for most giggling fits at the tea table and during morning or evening ablutions simply because “only you could come up with something quite as daft as that!”.

The flipping pancake incident early in my ill-starred impression of a rustic chef with a recipe for chaos may have given me an edge when it came to judgement time.

My tasty creation stuck to the kitchen lightshade after homely gyrations and threatened to fall on Dad’s head during the longest teatime in Norfolk family history.

As that deadly lightshade was about to give up its slithering secret, I blurted out a full confession and took my punishment like a quivering wreck. I blubbered myself to sleep after wondering if it might have been better to try Norfolk dumplings first.

There were happier examples of what is currently in vogue as “self-isolation”. I relished solo bike rides around nearby villages with only birdsong and a packet of sandwiches for company. I could break into imaginary football and cricket commentaries to suit the season.

Straw bales or piles of hay in ramshackle barns made ideal cushions for reading or scribbling exercises to catch up with school work left lingering by lack of room and peace indoors.

I’m ready again to make the best of my own company in far more testing circumstances. Perhaps

there will be time to listen to them old songs from Ronnie Ronalde, Vera Lynn and Donald Peers.

And I can self-oscillate

Most Read

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Prime minister issues warning against Mother’s Day visits and says spread is ‘accelerating’

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

National Trust closes parks as it ramps up coronavirus response

The National Trust has closed all of its parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Justin Minns/National Trust

Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?

Richard Ross (inset) on what to do if coronavirus has damaged your ability to pay car PCP. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers.

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Vulnerable woman, 26, reported missing

Police are seeking to trace Tayla Margetson, 26, from Lowestoft, last seen on Friday (March 20). Picture: Suffolk Constabulary.

Rare civil war document discovered in Norfolk house clearance to go under the hammer

The Norfolk Civil War letter which is to be auctioned at Keys. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers
Drive 24