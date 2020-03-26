Join in with live Norfolk wine tasting

Jeremy Dunn of Norfolk Wine School

Now’s a great time to brush up on your wine knowledge.

A wine expert in Norwich is set to launch a series of free and paid-for tasting events online.

Jeremy Dunn, who runs Norfolk Wine School, has, due to the coronavirus outbreak, had to cancel all on-location classes for the timebeing, but says that won’t stop him sharing his love of the grape with local people.

“There’s a couple of things I’m going to do,” Jeremy reveals. “First I have a series of informal wine tasting sessions coming up on Facebook Live. Initially they are really just to reach out to my audience and stay in communication with them for a little bit of light relief. For the first one I’ll be tasting wines from my cellar including Argentinian Malbec and a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. It will be very light-hearted.”

The sessions take place every Friday evening from March 27 at 8pm on the Norfolk Wine School Facebook page, with everyone welcome to join in and comment. On Mondays and Tuesdays the following Friday’s wine choices will be communicated.

“The second part of what we’re doing is starting online wine courses via a closed platform, and we’ll be working with local suppliers to let everyone know where they can buy the wines from. It will probably be a couple of wines each session with a maximum of 20 people for roughly £10 to £12 per person. It will be a balance of entertainment and education and I envisage a four-session course to begin, with the first one based around grape varieties. I’m really looking forward to it.

Visit the Norfolk Wine School website for more information.

Jeremy’s desert island wines

1. An Argentinian Malbec from Catena – really rich, comforting, satisfying and easy-drinking.

2. A local Winbirri Bacchus.

3. And for a rose a food-friendly Spanish variety from Nevarra.