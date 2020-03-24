Search

Norwich chef to host cooking class for kids online this afternoon

PUBLISHED: 11:31 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 24 March 2020

Zena Leech-Calton is offering free online cooking classes for children stuck at home because of coronavirus Picture: Submitted by Zena Leech-Calton

Zena Leech-Calton is offering free online cooking classes for children stuck at home because of coronavirus Picture: Submitted by Zena Leech-Calton

Get set for a free home economics lesson with your family.

Chef, blogger and cookery school owner Zena Leech-Calton of Love Norwich Food is set to launch live, online classes for children and their parents today.

The food lover, who launched a Youtube channel, Dyslexic Chef, earlier this year, will start the class on Instagram at @love_norwich-food at 4.30pm, with classes taking place at the same time every Tuesday and Thursday.

“I’ve usually got three businesses to run, but that’s all on hold,” she says. “So with more time on my hands and the urge to do my but, when the schools closed I thought a live cookery class would hit the spot.

“I used to teach for family learning and ran the local youth club for six years and have always loved working with kids, so it’s just a chance to share my life skills and keep them entertained.”

A post will appear on the Instagram channel before each class with the ingredients needed to complete the project.

Today’s (Tuesday, March 24) is Scotch pancakes. Viewers will need self-raising flour, any milk, one egg (or 1/2tsp guar gum powder for vegans), a handful of raisins or dried fruit, caster or other sugar, and vegetable oil.

The list of equipment needed includes a mixing bowl, whisk or fork, teaspoon, dessert and tablespoon, scales, a jug or cup, a frying pan and a spatula or fish slice.

“On Thursday we’ll be making bliss balls – healthy oat-filled morsels of goodness with seeds and fruit. And next week we’ll be making burgers and jacket wedges, with a two-part bread class the following week.”

