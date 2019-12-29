Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Mr Christmas is so deserving of his New Year's honour

PUBLISHED: 12:38 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 29 December 2019

John Cushing welcomes his family on stage, wife Barbara, and sons George, left, and Charlie, after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the EDP Stars of Norfolk awards. Photo: Archant

John Cushing welcomes his family on stage, wife Barbara, and sons George, left, and Charlie, after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the EDP Stars of Norfolk awards. Photo: Archant

Archant

Former EDP and Evening News editor Nigel Pickover salutes the man who has brought joy to millions over five star-spangled decades

Former EDP and Evening News editor in chief Nigel Pickover. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYFormer EDP and Evening News editor in chief Nigel Pickover. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

John Cushing's glittering success is such that he could easily be the first to have his own 'book of records.'

For in the world of entertainment and charity endeavour, who else could match his exploits over nearly five decades?

In recognition of an astonishing career, in 2014, it was my honour to present John with a Stars of Norfolk Lifetime Achievement award, one he treasures to this day.

Now he has been added to the country's roll of honour, an award that may be a little overdue but one which is nonetheless so very welcome.

John Cushing, Picture: AlbanpixJohn Cushing, Picture: Albanpix

My tribute to the veteran impresario must start with the joy that emanates from the middle of muddy North  Norfolk farmland, year after year after year.

In coach upon coach, in convoys of cars, from every direction and every county in the country, November and December sees an invasion of smiling faces into Norfolk and the former farm buildings at Thursford Green.

They bring their glee to the Thursford Christmas Spectacular and they bring their pounds to the county when the 'low' tourist is transformed to high once again.

The hordes come for an  elixir of happiness that is  the work of hundreds but is thanks to one man's vision, inspiration and drive.

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford CollectionJohn Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford Collection

Thursford's Christmas Spectacular is indeed truly wonderful for so many - millions over the years - but  it is the foundation stone of so much more.

Propelled from the web of magic is substantial charity giving, and the ability to preserve a world-renowned traction engine collection.

Thursford radiates warmth and wellbeing in equal  measure, John being so proud of his team which delivers West-End quality year after year. The show is an extravagant pageant of all that's good about Christmas, carols, family and feasting and the importance of remembering others as well as ourselves.

High in the maestro's roll of honour is that from 1973, he taught himself how to manage a show - and how to grow its richness each year. With so many loving the Cushing magic, the success has allowed charity giving and the ability to expand the shows each year.

Alongside, John has a  warm and supportive family, led by his gentle yet powerhouse wife, Barbara, and sons  Charlie and George.

You may also want to watch:

They will all be celebrating heartily this Yuletide - but already planning next year's show, with John's sons taking a bigger role each year.

On behalf of countless throngs, in Norfolk, East Anglia and across the UK thank  you, and congratulations,  dear Mr Christmas.

Most Read

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

Missing boy one of three arrested in drugs probe

Three people were arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying drugs. Picture: Ian Burt

Flying Scotsman to come to Norfolk in 2020

The Flying Scotsman is heading to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in 2020. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire.

‘Why was it built like a racetrack?’ - The best reader letters about the NDR from 2019

It's been another year of frustration on the NDR for many drivers. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich person may have been one of quickest to return unwanted Christmas gift

A parcel return in Norwich at 7.43am on Christmas Day may have been one of the quickest unwanted present returns in the country. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich person may have been one of quickest to return unwanted Christmas gift

A parcel return in Norwich at 7.43am on Christmas Day may have been one of the quickest unwanted present returns in the country. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Marriott and Gash ensure King’s Lynn Town have a healthy advantage at the end of 2019

Michael Gash scored the goal which gave King's Lynn a deserved point at Alfreton Picture: Ian Burt

The secret subterranean world which lies beneath the streets of Norwich

The undercroft beneath the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Lucky’ seal pup sent to wildlife hospital with body covered in clay and mud

Seal and Shore Watch UK collected a tiny seal pup from Sidestrand beach after finding him under the cliffs and landslip. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists