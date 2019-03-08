Sparkle and shine this Christmas with these jewellery gifts

Perfeclty personalised: Personalised double heart charm necklace, from £24, recommended by Lisa Angel Archant

Jewellery has to be one of the most popular Christmas presents, but if you're buying it as a surprise, it can be difficult to know where to start. We asked Norfolk jewellers to give us the inside line on gifts that sparkle and shine.

Classic style: Notes initial necklace, 18ct white gold with pave set diamonds, £395, recommended by Jessica Whitfield from Winsor Bishop

PERFECTLY PERSONALISED

A personalised gift of any kind immediately shows the thought that's gone into it, and jewellery is no exception.

"It's really tricky finding the perfect unique present for the special people in your life, which is why I think personalised Christmas gifts are the best kind," says jeweller Lisa Angel.

"They're a chance to create a personal piece they'll love, something different from the traditional gifts. It's not just a name on a necklace... it's a secret nickname, an important date, an in-joke between best friends."

Go bespoke: Bespoke work starts from £500, with the most common spend between £2,000-£10,000, says Sara Sweet from Sonkai Jewellers

Lisa Angel offers hand-stamping, UV printing, embroidery, and engraving across its jewellery, accessory, home and Christmas ranges, plus next-day delivery on absolutely everything, just in case you find yourself in a last minute rush!

Personalised double heart charm necklace, from £24, www.lisaangel.co.uk

CLASSIC STYLE

Christmas Proposals: 1.01ct round brilliant cut GSi1 diamond solitaire ring set in platinum, £9,700, recommended by Laura Harris from Bullens Jewellers

A classic piece that will stand the test of time is often the best way to go when it comes to jewellery gifts, and for Jessica Whitfield from Winsor Bishop an initial necklace is hard to beat.

"Simple, personal and stylish; an initial necklace, is a definite high contender as a modern take on the ultimate classic women's Christmas gift," she says.

"Our Notes collection looks great worn as an everyday item of jewellery to accessorise any outfit, or layer with necklaces of different lengths to achieve a cascade of complementing chains - very on-trend with chunky knits for winter."

Also available in a choice of yellow or white gold plain single letters with an accompanying chain; as well as designs featuring pave set diamonds as a single initial or set into a disk.

The gift of time: Longines black diamond set dial Master Collection bracelet watch, £1,710, recommended by Chris Ellis

"The Notes collection is delicate in size but big in heart and we simply love it!" says Jessica.

Notes initial necklace, 18ct white gold with pave set diamonds, £395, www.windsorbishop.co.uk

GO BESPOKE

Can't find what you're looking for? A bespoke item could be the answer, as Sara Sweet from Sonkai Jewellers in Norwich explains.

"I think the ideal jewellery for a Christmas gift is earrings or a necklace," says Sara, adding that rings are always a best-seller, but guessing the correct size can be tricky.

"Bespoke work takes up to eight weeks from agreeing a design, but our loose gemstones make a very unusual gift and allow the fortunate recipient to have control of the design that follows - more exciting than a gift voucher but without the immediate commitment of a bespoke design."

Bespoke work starts from £500, with the most common spend between £2,000-£10,000, www.sonkai.co.uk

CHRISTMAS PROPOSALS

There's nothing more romantic than a Christmas proposal - but how do you choose the perfect ring to fit the perfect occasion? Laura Harris from Bullens Jewellers has some advice.

"Pay attention to your loved one! What's their style? Do they wear delicate pieces of jewellery - simple, timeless classics - or are they a fan of big statement pieces? Do they prefer gold, silver or rose gold coloured metals? All these factors will be important when selecting the perfect ring for your romantic proposal," says Laura.

"Focus more on the style you think she will love, as we can make any ring in different metals, sizes and qualities. Lastly, don't feel pressured when you shop. The buying experience should be relaxed, informative and special, so take your time, plan and keep your nerve!"

1.01ct round brilliant cut GSi1 diamond solitaire ring set in platinum, £9,700, www.bullensjewellers.co.uk

THE GIFT OF TIME

A watch is a classic Christmas gift and is ideal if you're looking for a present that's both functional and stylish. As an item which is usually worn everyday, it's even more important to get it right. "Buying a watch can be a difficult decision, and even more so when buying for someone else," says Chris Ellis from Dipples.

"I always try to understand the recipient and what they like to do - for example, do they go hiking and mountain climbing, or are they keen swimmers? This will affect the choice of watch."

With one of the largest ranges of watches in Norfolk, Dipples' Norwich store is the ideal place to start your search. Chris and his knowledgeable colleagues will be more than happy to help you find the perfect timepiece.

Longines black diamond set dial Master Collection bracelet watch, £1,710, www.dipples.co.uk