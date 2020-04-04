Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Jesus wept - the shortest verse in the Bible

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 04 April 2020

Rev Susanna Gunner

Rev Susanna Gunner

Diocese of Norwich

The Revd Canon Susanna Gunner, the Spirituality and Discipleship Adviser for the Diocese of Norwich explains why the commonly-used phrase has been on her mind this week

It would make a good Mastermind question: “What two words form the shortest verse in the Bible?”

They are words which have been on my mind for the last few days because they appeared in last Sunday’s reading from John’s gospel. Millions of Christians across the world heard them in podcasts or live-streamings or read them in their own homes: “Jesus wept.” This tiniest of all sentences has huge implications and speaks with great power into our current global situation.

These two tiny words, then, lie at the heart of a Christian take on the deeply distressing times in which we find ourselves. But there is more. Jesus does not only weep with the sisters. In a passage which looks ahead to his own resurrection, he calls Lazarus out of the tomb. He offers them, even in the midst of what looks like an utterly hopeless situation, a new beginning. He gives them Life.

We do not have to look very far before we see instances of this same holy newness in the midst of our global pandemic. Yes, there is acute isolation and vulnerability, there is trauma and exhaustion for those on the front line, there is distressing illness and devastating death. But Covid compassion is being called forth out of the Covid chaos. The virus is wreaking its havoc all over our global home, but our shared humanity has risen up in protest. Scientists, engineers and strategic planners worldwide have come together, an army of volunteers is mobilising. Life and Love with their capital “L”s are being summoned out of the loss and lament.

We are just days away from the beginning of Holy Week when Christians all over our world will focus on Jesus’s journey to the cross. That lonely walk towards suffering and death will have resonances this year that even a few weeks ago would have seemed impossible. And it underlines the fact not only that God-in-Jesus walks with us on the Covid path, but also that he calls forth a new hope out of the hopelessness, and lovingly brings to birth multiple instances of resurrection out of all the loss and grief.

The churches of our region will be exploring this over the next few weeks. Go to achurchnearyou.com/live-stream. Or you might like to listen to the podcast “Sunday Hope” at www.dofn.org/podcast. They start, as this article did, with Jesus’ own tears and try to express the holy movement from lament to hope and from death to life, which we will see played out as Good Friday – in its bleakness and darkness – moves towards the dawn of Easter Day.

Jesus, you wept at the tomb of Lazarus, your friend:

weep now with us,

join our lament for all that is lost

and stay close to the dying and grieving.

You may also want to watch:

Jesus, you shared with Martha the astounding truth

that you are Resurrection, that you are Life:

give us, too, the grace to hear this truth,

to relearn its meaning in these testing times,

to live our altered lives in its power.

Jesus, out of the premature ending of life,

out of inconsolable grief,

and out of a closed tomb

you brought to Lazarus and his sisters a new beginning:

embolden us to look for this same holy newness today,

awakening us to your presence in the midst of death.

Amen

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Bin collections changing to maintain social distancing

Changes are being made to bin collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Nurse: NHS staff ‘petrified’ of catching coronavirus and are sending children to relatives

A nurse at the NNUH said they wanted to be given a higher level of protective equipment. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nurse: NHS staff ‘petrified’ of catching coronavirus and are sending children to relatives

A nurse at the NNUH said they wanted to be given a higher level of protective equipment. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24