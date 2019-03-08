Opinion

Corbyn's refusal to take tea with Trump shows why he can never be Prime Minister

Jeremy Corbyn should go to the state banquet, argues James Marston Photo: Rick Findler/PA Wire

James Marston suggests that by refusing to listen to people whose views he disagrees with, Jeremy Corbyn would struggle as leader

If Jeremy Corbyn comes round mine for tea I wouldn't boycott him. I'd want to hear what he has to say, if the opportunity arose that is.

I don't know about you but I don't think much to his latest protest of snubbing the state banquet in honour of the US president. I think it is, at the very least, unwise.

Maybe I ought not to say it but I fear a Corbyn government will be far more dangerous than any Brexit deal or no deal. He won't even talk to Mr Trump and I can't help feeling he's treated the Queen a little shabbily.

It's not as if she can decide whether or not to go to the state banquet because she might not like some of the people there very much, she has no choice. But she always does her duty and never lets us down.

Mr Corbyn might love a protest and to hit the headlines but surely dialogue - talking to people one doesn't much like - is far more sensible than ignoring or refusing to engage with someone at all. Without talking and getting to know someone and their world view, positions just become more entrenched and more polarised.

Mr Corbyn seems not to know this basic fact of human and political relationships. Where would we be if we didn't deal or talk to the oil sheikhs or China or the European Union? How can we raise our concerns or get our point across if we haven't got the decency to sit down and talk?

Mr Corbyn seems to be relying on what other people say about Mr Trump while eschewing the opportunity to meet him and come to his own conclusion. Would Mr Corbyn not take the trouble to find out about people or talk to anyone he disagrees with if he were Prime Minister? It's a scary thought as to do so would leave little room for listening. It is people like Corbyn who demand everyone else listens but refuse to do so themselves.

Listening is not the same as hearing, as listening requires different skills of concentration and communication.

As a journalist my job isn't so much to write things as it is to listen to what people say, and observe how they say it, in order to write the things I write.

I don't always get it right but it is from listening that we learn, and from learning that we can understand, and when we understand ideas and people, we can engage with them in far more effective ways.

When I was growing up there was a political mantra, particularly in relation to the troubles in Northern Ireland that we don't negotiate with terrorists. But this has never been the case. In order to find something even approaching the peace and reconciliation of the Good Friday agreement, the Major and Blair governments began by listening and talking with the people whose views they disagreed with, and may have even found offensive.

Of course the trouble is that these days politicians are not only unable to deliver on what they promise but they are increasingly divorced from the reality of the lives of the voters who put them there. The inherent and tacit compliance of the governed with those in authority is stretched and under pressure - and while that relationship will likely and eventually heal, refusing to listen in the meantime, by Corbyn and others, to those with whom they might have a completely different world view is not helpful, nor is it wise.

