Opinion

Reader Letter: Iwan Roberts' tackling confession 'left me saddened'

PUBLISHED: 11:35 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 21 September 2019

Iwan Roberts comes up against Sean Dyche, then playing for Millwall, in August 2001 Picture: Archant

In response to the article by Iwan Roberts regarding the ankle injury to Christoph Zimmermann at West Ham on Saturday, August 31 by Sebastian Haller it was a terrible tackle and he should have had a red card, no questions.

That is not the reason for writing this letter. I have known Iwan a long time and like him a lot (partly because I am half Welsh).

His comments regarding going in half a second late at a defender's ankle/foot on purpose and practising this act in training left me saddened.

I played as a centre forward in Norfolk for 18 years for nine different teams.

I was a strong old fashioned striker who played in the 60s and 70s. I never once attacked defenders and to inflict injury did not enter my mind.

I am much bigger built and stronger than Iwan. I worked on a farm for 20 years loading potatoes by hand.

I know my football was of a lower standard but I played my heart out and would run through a brick wall as I loved the game so much.

Leather ball and no pretending to be hurt after a tackle, I never let defenders know that they had hurt me. Even if I was in agony.

Trevor Milton, Low Road, Hellesdon.

If you have an opinion you want to share, email EDPLetters@archant.co.uk

