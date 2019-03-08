Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

It's all in the mind if you want to quit smoking

PUBLISHED: 19:44 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 20 August 2019

Norfolk smokers can try and quit by attending a free hypnosis trial in Norwich in September

Norfolk smokers can try and quit by attending a free hypnosis trial in Norwich in September

Archant

Norfolk-based therapist James Brittain explains how hypnotherapy can help the millions of people who want to quit smoking

Smoking is still causing almost 80,000 deaths and bringing in 484,700 hospital admissions each year according to the Office of National Statistics. It may become socially less acceptable and the numbers of smokers may have dropped by 1.6 million in the last six years but there are still 9 million smokers in the UK.

The sad thing is that, six out of 10 want to give up. Many try, some succeed, most fail. Smoke Free Norfolk say you are four times more likely to be successful if you seek help (look them up at www.smokefreenorfolk.nhs.uk). They have a smart calculator which shows how much money you can save each year by giving up. They report a success rate of around 50%, with a cost of between £500 and £600 per quitter, however as smoking costs the NHS around £2 billion per year, This is a small price to pay.

A first port of call might be your GP. You might be given nicotine replacement therapy, or a drug like Champix which does the job of blocking the nicotine receptors in the brain, so that when you smoke the pleasure  of smoking is eliminated. Or  you might choose to vape instead, this is supposed to be 95% less dangerous than smoking, though research into the harmful effects of E cigarettes is ongoing?

Hypnotherapy has been shown to be an effective, safe, cheap treatment with permanent results however dependent on you having motivation to give up, rather than letting yourself be forced into it by someone else.

You may also want to watch:

Hypnotherapists are not magicians. They can't make you do anything that you don't want to. Your brain is too powerful for that and has the ability to reject suggestions just as much as it can accept them. Hypnosis is a do with, not a do to process. There is no known negative side effect to hypnosis. This is because all hypnosis is self hypnosis. It doesn't happen without your permission. Yet there remains a mystery surrounding hypnosis, though in essence it is a strange name for something we do naturally every day. It happens when we focus intently on something and go into a deep daydream, as when we become totally absorbed by a TV programme or a piece of music.

Hypnosis works as an effective treatment for quitting smoking because when we smoke we are already employing a hypnotic suggestion that it's time for a cigarette, cigar, pipe or something less legal. Hypnotherapy can Work on replacing these signals so that we don't light up, but do something which would be far more beneficial and ultimately rewarding.

Most hypnotherapists charge in the region of £200 to help you to kick the habit (I charge £150) which is roughly the cost of 15 to 25 packets of cigarettes. Work it out on the Smoke Free Norfolk calculator, if you smoke 20 a day, you probably spend between £3,000 and £4,000 a year on cigarettes. A hypnotherapist would be able to Help you get yourself free of the habit with two sessions.

The success of the treatment is permanent if you choose to be a lasting non-smoker (you can always change your mind) because it teaches you to be a non smoker without thinking about it. The behaviour becomes unconscious.

When you quit smoking, your energy and health will improve. After as little as 48 hours the harmful carbon monoxide leaves your body and the blood circulation improves over two to 12 weeks. In one year your chance of having a heart attack is halved, in 15 years it is the same as a non-smoker and in 10 years the chance of developing lung cancer is halved. For most of us the biggest motivator is the improved quality and length of time you can spend with your friends, family, children and grandchildren.

If you want to find out more about hypnosis come along to the Wensum Sports Centre on the September 19 at 6pm for a free demonstration of hypnosis. email info@thephobiasurgery.com or call 07789181244.

For more information see www.jamesjbrittain.com

Most Read

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man found with extreme child pornography dodges jail

David Saunders appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Photographer killed in crash died of ‘severe injuries’ to heart, inquest hears

Charles and Elizabeth Handy at the Acorns photographic exhibition in the Corn Hall, Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

‘We are fighting for them’ – Points mean prizes for Norwich City’s midfield maestro

Moritz Leitner played a starring role as Norwich City beat Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Range Rover crashes into house

A car crashed into a building on Gorleston High Street on Tuesday (August 20). Picture: Joseph Norton.

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists