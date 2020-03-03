Tell Us

Take part: What is life like for women in East Anglia?

International Women's Day is on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ahead of International Women's Day this Sunday, March 8, we want to find out what life is like for women living in East Anglia in 2020.

International Women's Day, on Sunday, March 8, is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Ahead of the event, we want to find out what life is like for women living in our region. We're asking you to share your experiences - the good and the bad. What do you worry about? Family? Career? The pressure of juggling family and career? Or choosing between one or the other? Being married? Being single? Not having children? Having children? How many children to have? Your children's future? When it comes to careers does the glass ceiling still exist? And if so, what can we do about it? Perhaps eco anxiety is keeping you awake at night. Or money. Or worrying about Coronavirus. Whatever it is, and whatever stage of life you are at, we want to hear from you.

You can get in touch via the form below. One of our journalists may be in touch for more information.