7 must-visit fashion boutiques in Norwich Lanes

Lady B Loves in the Royal Arcade. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Whether you're a label lover or have a passion for vintage style, the Norwich Lanes is the place to head to for a fashion fix. Here are some of our favourite independent boutiques.

Coccolino in Timberhill specialises in designer children's fashion. Picture: Susie Kelly Coccolino in Timberhill specialises in designer children's fashion. Picture: Susie Kelly

1. Ginger, Timberhill

Ginger has been a mainstay of the city's style scene since the early 90s. And stocking high-end designer brands including Paul Smith, Emporio Armani, Tom Ford sunglasses, Replay denim, Max Mara and Diane Von Furstenberg, it's still a must-visit destination for Norwich's label lovers. Word is that Ginger is on the move to new premises - watch this space.

2. Coccolino, Timberhill

Ginger in Timberhill. Picture: Archant Library Ginger in Timberhill. Picture: Archant Library

It isn't just today's royal youngsters who are fashion influencers. Coccolino owner Dorothy Thompson started out buying and trading Oshkosh dungarees, which were a favourite choice of Princess Diana for young Princes William and Harry back in the 80s. From there she opened a shop in Upper St Giles and is now based at the top end of Timberhill, where she stocks designer clothes for children and babies sourced from the UK, Sweden, France and Denmark including Petit Bateau, Sarah Louise and Kite, which uses organic cotton and fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.

3. Lady B Loves, Royal Arcade

If you believe that fashion is about fun, bright colour, bold, quirky prints and a bit of 50s glamour, then head to vintage-inspired boutique Lady B Loves in the Royal Arcade. Especially for Valentine's Day, from February 3-16 Lady B Loves is teaming up with Wake Up Little Susie for a mini pop-up boutique featuring a collection of Wake Up Little Susie's trademark vintage nightwear and lingerie, including bed jackets, nighties, slips, peignoir sets and more.

Mod One in Pottergate. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Mod One in Pottergate. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

4. Scarlet, Guildhall Hill

If you love your denim and relaxed, understated dressing, then make Scarlet your destination. Run with a passion for fashion and individual style, brands are sourced from all over Europe and exclusive in the city, including Religion and Salsa - and the SS20 collections are dropping now.

5. Mod One, Pottergate

Take a trip back in time to the 1960s at Mod One. Run by David Hanton and well established on the city's fashion scene, the destination store moved from Magdalen Street to its current home in Pottergate. It's filled with retro and Mod-style designer menswear by Merc, Art Gallery, Lambretta, Relco, Tootal, Gibson and Ikon and womenswear by Love Her Madly, a Leicester-based brand where seamstress Melanie James makes items to order on her vintage sewing machines, based on original 1960s patterns.

6. Working Title, Bridewell Alley

Set out over two ultra-stylish floors in Bridewell Alley, contemporary menswear and lifestyle store Working Title is the epitome of cool. Alongside a carefully curated collection of established and smaller under-the-radar clothing brands, you'll find ceramics and homewares, grooming products and hand-picked curiosities.

7. Milly J Shoes, Tombland

With an ever-growing celebrity fanbase, Milly J creates gorgeous bespoke shoes for all occasions at her studio in Tombland. A finalist in two categories in the Footwear Industry Awards 2020, her are wearable works of art - and really the only limit is your imagination.