Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Are cyclists just yobs in tight shorts?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 September 2019

Do Norfolk and Suffolk's cyclists need to behave better? Pictured are riders on theTour of Britain Picture: PA

Do Norfolk and Suffolk's cyclists need to behave better? Pictured are riders on theTour of Britain Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Why aren't more people willing to ditch their cars and cycle around East Anglia? Perhaps the disgusting behaviour of some cyclists is the real reason.

Walking through town earlier this week I witnessed some utterly foul human behaviour.

A young woman in a pristine, little, turquoise car slowly came to a halt at a zebra crossing to allow the pedestrians to safely make it across the road.

About 10 people began to cross. Midway across the road one of the pedestrians recognised the young woman in the little car. "Hi there" she shouted and waved at her friend, slowing her pace only marginally and certainly not holding anyone up.

The motorist waved out of her window in acknowledgement. Then with a blur and a whoosh three cyclists sped passed the pedestrian apparently ignoring the crossing.

The woman on foot let out a yelp - and not surprisingly. If these thugs on bikes had hit her at that speed they would have caused serious injury.

But what happened next was perhaps even more shocking. I continued walking and caught up with the turquoise car and the yobbos at the next set of lights.

An argument had ensued presumably after the motorist took umbradge to her friend almost being flattened. The cyclists had rounded on the woman, jabbing fingers at her and shouting.

It was one of those scenes that send a sickening feeling to the stomach.

But these three reprobates were not teenagers on stolen BMXs. These were not your average ne'er-do-wells. These were three middle-aged men on what appeared to be very expensive bikes.

Above the cacophony the final exchange went something like this: "Don't tell us me what to do from the comfort of your car as you pollute the planet ... I hope you get fat." I have removed several expletives.

And to enrage my growing anger further the trio then jumped the red light.

I have no problem with your average cyclist. Have you ever seen someone with a basket on the front of their bike jump a light or crash a crossing? Nope.

It is a tiny minority of - almost exclusively male - cyclists who appear to think of themselves as special just because they have enough money to splash out on a super-light racer.

They often ride in groups and bleat on constantly about how awfully drivers treat them. Boo hoo.

Now, to be clear I am not suggesting that drivers are faultless. Many people get behind the wheel and simply do not pay attention to people on bikes and that is clearly very dangerous - and can be life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

In East Anglia's towns and cities more must be done to accommodate people on bikes. But when improvements are made they are often not adequate. The example in Norwich just this week of a cycle path with trees dotted in the middle of it proves just that.

But I am afraid I find it very difficult to have any sympathy for the ultra-slick, leg-shaved, aerodynamic-obsessed Lycra louts that appear on Norfolk and Suffolk's roads in increasing numbers.

And the climate change comment by the leader of the gang of three described above struck a particularly raw nerve with me. Is the man in question suggesting he and his fellow pedal-felons are above the law simply because they are cycling?

The incident I witnessed is sadly not the first time I have seen bad behaviour on bikes. Who hasn't witnessed drop-handle hooligans mounting pavements when it suits them or lobbing their energy gel packs in to thickets on country lanes?

There are several reason I don't cycle anymore - I did as a younger man. But the lack of cycle lanes and my own safety are not the main ones. Frankly I don't want people to think I am a self-righteous, stuck-up, oblivious, preening member of the pugnacious peloton.

Perhaps if some cyclists behaved better more people would ride bikes.

Most Read

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Shake up at Aviva general insurance as managing director steps down

Aviva has a base in Norwich's Surrey Street. Pic: Archant

Gardener completes Norwich City sticker album in one day

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Gardener completes Norwich City sticker album in one day

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 37

Little Archie met the world this week. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists