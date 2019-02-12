Last chance to win luxury villa break in Ibiza

Classic Ibiza returns to Blickling on Friday, August 9 Archant

Don’t miss your chance to win a dream holiday in Ibiza when you buy tickets to the Classic Ibiza event at Blickling Estate this August.

The sounds of Ibiza will fill the air around the Blickling Estate this August when Classic Ibiza returns to Norfolk with a setlist of dance music’s most iconic tracks, performed live by the Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and a host of critically acclaimed vocalists.

But if that isn’t enough, concert-goers will also be in with a chance to jet off to the White Isle for a once-in-a-lifetime experience for two at San Miguel’s luxury villa.

The competiton marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the organisers of Classic Ibiza, Revival Productions, and premium Spanish beer brand San Miguel. The relationship is built on a shared ethos of enriching people’s lives by providing them with amazing experiences.

To be eligible to win, concert-goers must have purchased a ticket to one of Classic Ibiza’s shows before 28 February. Classic Ibiza returns to Blickling on Friday, August 9 – so don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! All those who have already bought tickets will also be able to enter the competition.

The winners will stay in San Miguel’s luxurious and secluded villa in Ibiza, with its own private pool. The experience includes:

• Return flights to Ibiza from the UK.

• Transfers to and from Ibiza airport to the villa, with its own staff who will be on hand during the two-night stay.

• Lunch at an iconic Ibiza beach club and a trip on a private yacht to witness the hidden gems of the White Isle.

• A premium dinner experience followed by an authentic Ibiza party experience.

• A cookery master class at the San Miguel Ibiza House. The winners will also get to know more about the brewing process of the San Miguel beer, as the villa features its very own bar, the San Miguel Tap Station.

The winner will be drawn at random and announced on March 4, 2019. Full terms and conditions and details of how to enter are available on Classic Ibiza’s website: www.classicibiza.co.uk/san-miguel

Tickets for Classic Ibiza can be bought at www.classicibiza.co.uk or call the event box office on 01283 841601 for further information. The Blickling Estate event takes place on Friday, August 9. The car park opens at 4pm, gates open at 6pm and the show starts at 8pm with a chill-out set, 9pm interval with live DJ, 9.30pm dance set and laser light show, 10.45pm concert finishes.