'Unbelievable, incredible, phenomenal' - one of my most amazing matches in 40 years at Carrow Road

Wow, wow, wow - and one more wow.

It's 40 years since I first went to Carrow Road.

Beating Ipswich in the Milk Cup semi-final, overcoming Bayern Munich, clinching league titles... We've seen it all at NR1 in that time.

But I can honestly say that rivals anything I've experienced at the home of our beloved Canaries.

That Manchester City team is without doubt one of the best we have ever faced.

To play them with Daniel Farke's fully-fit first choice squad would be like climbing Everest, to paraphrase the head coach.

To come up against the champions with nine first teamers out and being forced to have two keepers on the bench seemed like crawling up to the summit on all fours - and with a 100lb rucksack on your back.

Quite simply City were magnificent, awesome and unbelievable.

And the phenomenal atmosphere was proof that was a special, special occasion.

We didn't park the bus and ride our luck.

We went toe to toe with a team worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

The courage, passion, commitment, composure, intelligence and endeavour were sensational.

Every single man in yellow and green could have been man of the match.

I could spend all night highlighting moments which encapsulated the enormity of the occasion.

Those stunning blocks from Ben Godfrey. That late save from Tim Krul. Seeing Marco Stiepermann and Todd Cantwell bust through the pain barrier for the cause.

Sam Bryam's debut, Alex Tettey's leadership, Teemu Pukki... Yes everything about Teemu Pukki.

Bottle that experience fellow City fans.

It's a night which will go down in our history.

OTBC.