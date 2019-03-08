Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

'Unbelievable, incredible, phenomenal' - one of my most amazing matches in 40 years at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 21:04 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:04 14 September 2019

The home fans roar their approval as Emiliano Buendia of Norwich takes the ball of Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

The home fans roar their approval as Emiliano Buendia of Norwich takes the ball of Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Wow, wow, wow - and one more wow.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke greets Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before kick-off Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdNorwich City head coach Daniel Farke greets Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before kick-off Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's 40 years since I first went to Carrow Road.

Beating Ipswich in the Milk Cup semi-final, overcoming Bayern Munich, clinching league titles... We've seen it all at NR1 in that time.

But I can honestly say that rivals anything I've experienced at the home of our beloved Canaries.

That Manchester City team is without doubt one of the best we have ever faced.

To play them with Daniel Farke's fully-fit first choice squad would be like climbing Everest, to paraphrase the head coach.

To come up against the champions with nine first teamers out and being forced to have two keepers on the bench seemed like crawling up to the summit on all fours - and with a 100lb rucksack on your back.

Quite simply City were magnificent, awesome and unbelievable.

And the phenomenal atmosphere was proof that was a special, special occasion.

You may also want to watch:

We didn't park the bus and ride our luck.

We went toe to toe with a team worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

The courage, passion, commitment, composure, intelligence and endeavour were sensational.

Every single man in yellow and green could have been man of the match.

I could spend all night highlighting moments which encapsulated the enormity of the occasion.

Those stunning blocks from Ben Godfrey. That late save from Tim Krul. Seeing Marco Stiepermann and Todd Cantwell bust through the pain barrier for the cause.

Sam Bryam's debut, Alex Tettey's leadership, Teemu Pukki... Yes everything about Teemu Pukki.

Bottle that experience fellow City fans.

It's a night which will go down in our history.

OTBC.

Most Read

Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant

‘It is good for the town:’ New Italian restaurant to open in ‘prime location’

The former Tuttles Corner cafe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rail disruption after person hit by train

Football fans at Norwich station. Photo: Archant

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s epic 3-2 Premier League win against Manchester City

Teemu Pukki slots Norwich City's winner in a 3-2 success against Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City 3-2 Manchester City: Canaries record sensational victory against English champions

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists