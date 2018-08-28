Search

Advanced search

Opinion

I can’t be the only girl who was so bored by maths at school

PUBLISHED: 17:48 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 03 January 2019

Stacia argues that maths needs to be made far more engaging, especially for girls at school

Stacia argues that maths needs to be made far more engaging, especially for girls at school

Archant

Maths is for boys, right? Stacia Briggs thinks it has never been a subject that schools wanted to make interesting for girls

That I had any friends whatsoever was a miracle, and that I am unable to afford a pre-paid trip into space on Virgin Galactic considering the vast stash of qualifications I amassed in a few short years of being a total crawler is a continuing tragedy (although understandable: I am a journalist).

Although I was very academic, some would say pathologically academic, my Achilles’ heel was mathematics. Numbers are, and have always been, a foreign concept to me. I understand that people are able to solve quadratic equations, my problem is coming to terms with why they might want to.

Being single-minded and desperate to go and greet the golden intelligentsia I assumed would be waiting for me at university (a misconception which was swept away during fresher’s week), I persevered until I finally passed the GCSE maths qualification I needed to do my degree.

I was lucky – the year I re-sat my maths exam was the advent of GCSEs and I swear they lowered the bar to massage pass rate statistics for the Government. I say this without political agenda – it’s just that I was really, really appalling at maths. And I despised it with a deep, abiding passion: mathematicians tell me that to them, numbers are as beautiful as words; I simply assume this means they’re not quite all there in the top storey.

Recent figures have revealed that boys overtake girls in maths by the age of seven which, according to experts, is all due to confidence.

Professor Valsa Koshy, an expert in primary school maths education at Brunel University, said: “What I have found is that girls are more careful, they take less risks, they don’t jump in. At the start of primary school  they don’t have to impress  anyone, they are not being marked right or wrong. Girls do not want to take the risk of getting things wrong.”

My problem with maths was never a lack of confidence, it was a total and utter lack of interest. Equally, I’m rarely called upon to write about the sine and cosine rules and areas of triangles, produce a page lead about symmetry and transformations, opine about circle theorem or wax lyrical about loci – astonishingly, people tend to prefer to read about people rather than cumulative frequency diagrams. The dull old spoilsports.

To say that girls aren’t ‘confident’ enough to take maths or science seems somewhat patronising, like we need reassurance or some cheerleading from the sidelines to persuade us to dump the pies in home economics for the pi in mathematics. Also: is anyone suggesting that we should encourage more boys to study English literature or textiles? If not, why not? (Actually, is ANYONE encouraging ANYBODY to spend more time studying the arts? But that’s another debate for another day).

I very much doubt that girls who are talented at maths or science are failing to take the subjects further because they lack confidence – everyone knows that there’s barely any cash in the arts, if I’d been brilliant at maths I’d have taken it all the way and I’d have designed Virgin Galactic myself.

None of the girls I knew at school or the ones I know through my kids today lack confidence – if anything, they’re so overburdened with confidence that it practically walks into the room before they do. Good on them.

These lazy stereotypes – poor girls with no confidence sadly watching at the window as their male colleagues go boldly into a world of algebra – aren’t helpful in the slightest. If you want more girls to excel at maths, make maths and physics in school a bit more relevant and engaging – that’d be a start.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Imam made OBE for bringing ‘wonderful Finsbury Park community together’ after terror attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Former homeless man becomes London’s happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

Pat in his bus. Picture: Alex Grace

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

Gilad Atzmon was not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Town’s highest rated café closes down

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Artist falls ‘foal’ of police as War Horse sculpture is removed

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists