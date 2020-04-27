Through the looking glass – How to use garden mirrors

Discover how to use mirrors to maximise space and transform your garden into a sunlight-drenched wonderland.

Creatively placed garden mirrors can create dramatic optical illusions, conjuring phantom garden gates, paths or walls Pictures: Getty / iStock Photos Creatively placed garden mirrors can create dramatic optical illusions, conjuring phantom garden gates, paths or walls Pictures: Getty / iStock Photos

In lockdown it can sometimes feel like the walls are moving in on us. So much time spent indoors plays tricks on the mind. The garden has therefore become a kind of sanctuary – an escape to Eden as the springtime unfolds. And while many of us count ourselves lucky to have a garden to enjoy during self-isolation, we can use the time at home to explore ways of enhancing our outdoor spaces. Garden mirrors are an enchanting way to do just that.

Creative placement of mirrors can transform your garden, expanding the sense of space, colour and light. As the trend for applying interior styles to exterior spaces becomes more popular, now is the perfect opportunity for an upcycling project and some arts and crafts to spruce up your garden.

Mirror, mirror...

An outdoor mirror is a simple accessory that can amplify the sense of space in courtyards, balconies and on roof terraces, while well-positioned garden mirrors can create dramatic optical illusions, conjuring phantom garden gates, paths or walls.

It is best not to place mirrors near drainage pipes or air ducts; instead opt for more aesthetically pleasing garden features such as water or greenery. Full-length mirrors will double the impression of flora and fauna in your garden – but remember not to place mirrors too high up as this can confuse birds and result in avian accidents!

If you are upcycling an existing indoor mirror, choose something with an interesting frame and make it weatherproof with the right sealant or paint. When affixing to an external wall, make sure that the mirror is secured safely with the correct fixings, and take particular care with heavier frames.

Mirror Mania

Christine Orr is director of Mirror Mania in Hopton, a local business dedicated to handcrafted mirrors and decorative glass. She has some specialist tips for making the most of garden mirrors.

“You can improve the atmosphere of your garden simply by installing mirrors in the best place to optimise natural light,” Christine says. “To create the illusion of space using mirrors, you need to think big! The bigger the mirror you use, the more space it will appear to create. The addition of extra-large mirrors could change the dimensions of your garden completely.

“Consider installing a garden mirror with a textured frame, as this this will bring a three-dimensional level and add some colour to external stone walls, reflecting the changing shades of the seasons as the year progresses.”

Renovating on old window frame by installing smaller mirrors and revitalising it with a splash of colour will make for a striking statement piece, while large frameless mirrors can be thoughtfully placed alongside flower beds to double down on your beautifully cultivated lawn. After working so hard getting the plants to look their best, a strategically placed mirror offers a wonderful way to accentuate the natural beauty and colour of your garden – without spending more on seeds and compost.

Whether you have a smaller courtyard or acres of space, garden mirrors have the potential to transform your garden as if by magic. And if you really want to go for an Alice in Wonderland effect, why not try a crystal ball mirror, for something delightfully different?

