Are you paying too much for your insurance?

The A-Plan insurance team at the Norwich branch. Picture contributed Archant

A-Plan Insurance branches out to Norwich and is offering support to local people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whether you have a modern home, a traditional home or something rather quirk, it's vital to ensure you are covered properly. Picture Getty Images Whether you have a modern home, a traditional home or something rather quirk, it's vital to ensure you are covered properly. Picture Getty Images

Call in or call us and discover how much we could save you on your insurance.

That’s the offer from the new branch of A-Plan Insurance, which has just opened at 1, Surrey Street, Norwich.

Valued by those who don’t want to hunt online for the best deal, contact a call centre or wait in a call queuing system, A-Plan Insurance is providing Norwich residents and businesses a more personalised way of arranging car insurance, van insurance, home insurance, travel or business insurance.

As an alternative to online insurance sites, A-Plan does all the hard work to find the right cover to suit clients’ individual circumstances. Insurance cover can be arranged by phone, or by popping into the branch.

A-Plan does not have call centres or call queuing systems and is completely impartial when it comes to offering advice. The team can explain all that new customers need to know to ensure they are properly covered. That includes considering any high risk items, additional cover, the cost of call outs and no claims discounts. It’s a fresh approach to finding the right buildings insurance, contents insurance and other insurances. The A-Plan team shops around for you, unlike comparison websites that expect you to do all the work – and you can’t always be completely sure that the cover meets your specific needs.

Citizens Advice has recently highlighted concerns that certain groups of people are particularly susceptible to the “loyalty penalty” for their home insurance. They identified that “people in vulnerable states” are particularly likely to be charged a higher premium and pay more for their contents insurance, buildings insurance and other insurances because they stay loyal to one company rather than shopping around for the best deal.

WHO’S MOST AFFECTED BY MORE EXPENSIVE INSURANCE?

Citizens Advice reported that 32pc of those paying the loyalty penalty are over 65, compared to 23pc of the wider population. Those on low or limited incomes or those who are disabled were also found to be less likely to shop around when their home insurance policy renews.

HOW CAN A-PLAN HELP?

Elderly relatives, parents and neighbours may all be at risk of being penalised for their loyalty. A-Plan has helped clients save money, particularly when they have had their home buildings and contents insurance with a mortgage provider or bank for several years, as these case studies show:

“Mr W from Tooting was insured with his bank, paying close to £500 a year. We were able to provide like-for-like cover for £230 annually, with the addition of optional legal cover. Mr W was very happy to be able to have all his policies under one roof. He wrote to his bank to find out their cancellation fee, which came to £26.88, which we agreed to pay. The client was delighted!

“Our Hall Green client, Mr H, was paying over £700 for his home insurance with his bank, without accidental damage. We quoted around £400 less and included optional legal and accidental damage. The client was over the moon!”

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Whether you want to save money on your own home insurance or you’re looking out for an elderly relative or neighbour, A-Plan will offer, without any obligation, a review of cover and price. Not only could they save you money, but they’ll also offer you the right cover for your needs.

The team will shop around for the right price and cover, both when you are a new customer and every year when you renew!

A-Plan now has more than 90 branches and the Norwich branch gives a further boost to the thriving business community with more employment opportunities for local people in the future.

Krushal Patel, Norwich branch manager, said: “We appreciate that buying insurance can sometimes be confusing, but if you talk to a local broker they will do the shopping around to find the best policy for your individual circumstances. We are proud that the majority of our clients renew with us year after year and so many new clients come to us from the recommendation of our existing ones.”

A-Plan Holdings is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. It is also a member of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA).

A Plan Insurance, 1 Surrey Street, Norwich, NR1 3NX Telephone 01603 863020

www.aplan.co.uk/norwich