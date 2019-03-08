Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

Ever wondered how you can future proof your self-build home?

PUBLISHED: 16:52 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 09 May 2019

A common age group for self-builders is between 55 and 64, according to a consumer study. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A common age group for self-builders is between 55 and 64, according to a consumer study. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Archant

To mark National Self Build Week, Ron Beattie looks at how more and more self-builders are looking to the future when they build their home.

In 2017 a consumer survey of 500 self-builders, who had either just completed or were about to complete their project, was conducted by Homebuilding & Renovating magazine, which found that the average age of self builders had risen by five years over the past decade and now sat at 51, with the most common age group for self-builders being between 55 and 64.

This is perhaps not a huge surprise given this age range usually has accumulated equity over time and would be in a good financial position to undertake a self-build project, with an expectation of spending around 20-30 years enjoying life in their dream home.

Considerations in design at this stage of life can centre around layout and aesthetics as well as using the latest technology and innovation to create bespoke energy efficient homes which are totally unique. But it also begs the question: should a home at this stage of your life be future-proofed?

You may also want to watch:

We have many clients who are looking to build their dream home, on the perfect plot with notions of staying there for as long as possible. So this inevitably leads to making conscious design decisions that will allow them to stay in the home, combining creative design with the necessary practicalities.

One such client has recently moved into her two storey Passivhaus and took future proofing very seriously as she has no intention of moving any time soon. The design stage was very thorough, working closely with her architect to incorporate stylish yet practical elements into the home, which would not look out of place in a striking new build.

Key elements included the all important lift, as the house is primarily focused on upstairs living to take advantage of the fantastic views, so being able to access both floors very easily was paramount. Also, the living/dining/kitchen area is open- plan, allowing for plenty of space between each area. The doors are also wide enough for a wheelchair should one become necessary.

Furthermore, the downstairs accommodation includes a guest bedroom and bathroom which is perfect for visiting family and friends, yet could easily become self-contained for a live-in carer in later years.

The design options for future proofing run into the hundreds so there are many to choose from depending on your own circumstances. But incorporating a few key elements from the start of the design process will of course eliminate any major restructuring in later years, should accessibility become an issue. This is the joy of designing your own home - every possible outcome can be considered and incorporated if required, which all adds to the ease of living long-term in your dream home.

This column is sponsored by Beattie Passive.

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Man ‘found responsible’ for drawing obscene images on Norfolk court and police buildings

Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cafe says brownies mixed with cannabis plant extract are a hit with customers

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s oldest buildings re-opens as a wedding venue

One of the city's oldest buildings is open again for weddings. This couple, Mr and Mrs Ducker, were married at Dragon Hall before its closure. Pic: Ross Harvey

Eric’s Fish and Chip shop announce a third new store opening

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists