How to look good while the salons are shut

Rebecca Morgan of Heritage Beauty Archant

Gina Long talks to beauty expert Rebecca Morgan from Heritage Beauty and Wellbeing, who shares her thoughts and lockdown beauty tips

Rebecca Morgan with daughters Mia and Seren Rebecca Morgan with daughters Mia and Seren

As Covid-19 restrictions start to be slightly relaxed, and businesses begin to reopen, one sector remains very much locked down.

According to government guidelines and the phased nature of easing lockdown, the beauty industry is more than a month away from being allowed to reopen.

And even then, business owners who have dedicated years to their industry are facing up to a new future which may involve health masks and safety screens.

Rebecca Morgan, the owner of Heritage Beauty and Wellbeing in Bury St Edmunds, admitted it was heart-breaking closing her doors just before the government’s full lockdown announcement.

A lockdown 'Spa night in' kit from Heritage A lockdown 'Spa night in' kit from Heritage

But showing admirable resilience, she has continued to support her customers – both men and women – while also embracing the unexpected free time with her family.

Rebecca, a beauty therapist for 12 years, said: “During the time we have been closed, I have continued to communicate with our guests via our Instagram and Facebook pages.

“Our regular guests all said how much they are missing their visits to Heritage and how they want to support us in any way they can.

“This got me thinking about the thousands of pounds of stock we had sat on our shelves.

“With the uncertainty of when we will reopen, I decided to find a way to help recoup some lost earnings as well as give our guests some at-home relaxation they so desperately missed.

“After a little brainstorming, I came up with some Heritage lockdown skin kits and some spa night-in lockdown kits to allow people to indulge in some high-quality at-home treatments.”

One benefit to temporarily changing the nature of her business was Rebecca working closely with her two daughters, Seren, 18, and Mya, 16.

Rebecca said: “This new way of working has massively involved my family, especially my daughters who have also been impacted in a big way with the cancellation of GCSEs and A-levels this year.

“They have been helping with packaging and the organisation of our weekly orders as well as supporting my social media with photographs and skin tutorials.

“Our contactless collection is once a week and we give strict collection times 15 minutes apart to avoid any cross overs, with payment taken in advance and sanitisation between each collection.

“This takes lots of organisation and my girls have played a big part in this to ensure it all runs smoothly.

“We have also been offering contactless delivery to people who have been unable to leave their homes.

“The bespoke skin kits have been a hit with my regular guests as well as people who have been following us via social media that have previously never visited Heritage.

“I’ve also discovered that my youngest daughter has some natural talent that I was unaware of. Her nail painting skills are rather impressive and her teen skin tutorial videos on our Instagram have been fantastic.

“Maybe one day in the future she will come join me in the health and beauty industry.”

Rebecca has been married for almost 19 years to Andrew, who has served in the RAF for over 20 years and has done various tours of Iraq and Afghanistan and the Falklands.

While Rebecca was a stay-at-home mum for seven years before training as a beauty therapist.

Leading such busy lives, the sudden focus on staying in has been one positive for this close-knit family.

Rebecca explained: “I am truly grateful for all the extra time I have been able to spend with my family – we have become even closer.

“My husband and I both work full time and are usually very busy. Andrew also coaches at Bury Rugby club as well as coaching the RAF rugby team.

“Life is pretty full-on so having the time at home had definitely been appreciated.” Based out of a little retreat within the old Manor House at Nowton Court, Heritage Beauty and Wellbeing has carved out a strong reputation for a range of indulgent and relaxing skin and body treatments in a luxurious environment.

Rebecca said: “Like most small businesses, I continue to look to the future and how this will look for my business as well as new ways to adapt to keep the business going whilst our doors are closed.

“With the current two-meter social distancing rules, it impossible to see us and all other beauty salons/clinics opening anytime soon for any hands-on treatments, which is, of course, heart-breaking but very necessary.

“The idea of my therapists wearing masks whilst delivering a relaxing treatment was never part of my vision and think it will be a very sad day if this is the only option for us in the future.

“There are so many considerations to ensure, firstly the safety of employees and guests is paramount. I proudly employ seven local people and I have a responsibility to ensure their working environment is a safe one.

“I truly believe reopening must be done at the right time and I have no intention of rushing into this until the time is right for everyone.

“I have worked incredibly hard to build up my business and reputation over the years and will do everything in my power to continue to deliver the highest standard of service that has become expected at Heritage.”

For more information visit www.heritagebeauty.me @heritagebeautyandwellbeing