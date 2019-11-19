6 ways to spend your lottery win in Norfolk

What would you do if you won big on the lottery? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

The National Lottery turns 25 this week. The chance of winning the jackpot is one in 45 million - but if you're lucky enough to have your numbers picked, what would you do with the money? Here are some suggestions to start your spending spree.

The Hoste at Burnham Market is the ideal place for a festive retreat. The Hoste at Burnham Market is the ideal place for a festive retreat.

1. Staycation in style

The Hoste, a charming 17th century boutique hotel located in the heart of Burnham Market, offers the perfect retreat if you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle - so there's no wonder it's got some celebrity fans. With comfy bedrooms, locally sourced food and drink and a friendly team, everyone is made to feel welcome here. Burnham Market is the perfect springboard to explore north Norfolk. With award-winning beaches at Holkham and Wells close by, enjoy a wintery walk along the coastline with your four-legged friend - who are also warmly welcomed at the hotel and pub. And if the weather isn't on your side, guests can watch classic films in the 20-seat cinema, sample fresh local seafood in the restaurant or snuggle up to the roaring fire with a silky-smooth hot chocolate. A three-day Christmas break, starting on Christmas Eve and including a Christmas Day feast and a hamper of treats, costs from £715 per person, based on two people sharing.

2. State of the art

Norfolk's Lucy Loveheart is among the artists who will be exhibiting at Art Fair East in Norwich later this month. Norfolk's Lucy Loveheart is among the artists who will be exhibiting at Art Fair East in Norwich later this month.

If you hit the jackpot, one of the things you might want to do is build an art collection - and Art Fair East, held annually in Norwich, could be a great place to start. At St Andrews Hall, from November 28-December 1, the event will see hundreds of artworks gathered together from across the world, alongside a raft of regional talent. All manner of contemporary art including painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, video art, installation, performance and original limited-edition prints will be on show. This year the fair - which has previously brought signed editions by Banksy and other famous artists to the region - will host artists from Japan, Sweden, Russia, Hungary, Israel, India and Mexico. Regional artists taking part include Tanya Goddard and Oswaldo Merchor and well-loved local talents like Chedgey, Louise Stebbing and Lucy Loveheart. The biggest exhibitor from London will be The Underdog - an independently run art gallery space in London Bridge. They will be bringing work from artists including Saint Saturday and Matt Adams.

3. All that glitters

Holkham-based Monica Vinader's jewellery is a favourite of the A list. The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted in her green onyx siren earrings and the friendship bracelet became a best-seller when England manager Gareth Southgate was photographed wearing one during the 2018 World Cup.

Monica Vinader jewellery has lots of celebrity fans. Monica Vinader jewellery has lots of celebrity fans.

Other celebrity fans include Kylie Minogue, Emma Watson, Kate Winslet and Millie Mackintosh.

4. Hit the road

Only 130 models of the Lotus Evija will be made. Picture: John Wycherley/Lotus Only 130 models of the Lotus Evija will be made. Picture: John Wycherley/Lotus

If you're passionate about cars, a shiny new motor will probably be pretty near the top of your shopping list. So you might want to take a look at a new multi-million pound pure electric hypercar which is set to take the market by storm - and is being made right here in Norfolk. Introducing the brand new Lotus Evija. The production model of the car, which has a £1.75m price tag, is currently touring the world. It will be built at Lotus headquarters at Hethel - and to make it even more exclusive, just 130 of the vehicles will be made.

5. Live the dream

With a big win in the bank, it's time to start the hunt for your dream home. And if a very big house in the country is what you wish for, The Grange at Erpingham might just tick all the boxes. A short drive from the north Norfolk coast, just north of Aylsham, this late Victorian six-bedroom manor house sits in around an acre of mature private grounds. It has been meticulously restored and designed by its current owner - a well-respected international interior designer - over many years. The accommodation is set over three floors and has a wealth of period features, combined with modern bathrooms and a hand-built bespoke fitted kitchen. It's a great place if you're looking for a rural retreat. Outside, the well-established grounds provide a parkland style setting with views down to a neighbouring private lake. The gardens have been cleverly landscaped with terraces, well stocked beds and the most impressive large mature specimen trees. The Grange is on the market with Sowerbys for £1.3m.

The Grange at Erpingham. The Grange at Erpingham.

6. Dine out At Benedicts in Norwich cheeky chef Richard Bainbridge and wife Katja have carved out a relaxed, simple, brasserie-style eatery in the city's trendy Lanes area, where their focus is on using seasonal, local, and often foraged, ingredients, presenting them in a fun way, but without putting style over substance.The Great British Menu star's young brigade of chefs are making stunning bread, and even their own charcuterie, which feature on the seven course tasting menu, £60 per person, including an array of snacks. Diners have recently enjoyed Halesworth fallow deer with hay baked beetroot, blackberries and kale, and damson jelly with mandarin ice cream. Do order the wine flight too. Front of house manager Adam's list is pretty special.