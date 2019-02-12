Search

Advanced search

Save up to £20 on this Red Robin tree

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 February 2019

The Red Robin shrub brings welcome bright colour to the garden Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Red Robin shrub brings welcome bright colour to the garden Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

mtreasure

Join Enjoy Gardening More for more fantastic offers like this.

If you’re looking for a plant which is easy to grow and makes a splendid addition to any garden, the fabulous Photinia ticks all the boxes.

‘Red Robin’ will give your garden a bold and bright red glow as the new leaves emerge, and this continues throughout the summer – in fact, it produces the most vibrant colours in full sun. What’s more, in this stylish, lollipop-standard form, it’s even more of a year-round focal point and feature too – perfect for smaller gardens, patios, decking and balconies.

Skilfully crafted into a standard specimen plant, it’ll add height to any garden, and yet is easy to maintain with a simple trim to shape each autumn. Grow in full sun for best red foliage colour and ‘Red Robin’ will glow on those long summer nights and shines with a mix of red tones throughout the year.

Great for year-round evergreen use (although it should be ever-red), ‘Red Robin’ works well in pairs in large pots either side of doorways, gates and porches, or as a single focal point in a formal bed.

Photinia is really easy to keep happy, so is perfect for any gardener to grow - just shorten the stems of established plants by up to 15cm (6in), in early summer to encourage more bright young leaves, and apply a generous 5-7cm (2-3ins) mulch of well-rotted garden compost or manure around the base of the plant in early spring.

Sign up on the Enjoy Gardening More website to take advantage of the many brilliant offers, competitions and giveaways every single day. And don’t forget to join the Enjoy Gardening More Facebook page too.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

Shaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

Save up to £20 on this Red Robin tree

The Red Robin shrub brings welcome bright colour to the garden Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sponsorship sets young cyclist on the road to success

Connor Rumbles, who is being sponsored to compete in the Fakenham Easter Criterium race by community grop Active Fakenham. Photo: KEITH OSBORN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists