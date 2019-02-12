Save up to £20 on this Red Robin tree

The Red Robin shrub brings welcome bright colour to the garden Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto mtreasure

If you’re looking for a plant which is easy to grow and makes a splendid addition to any garden, the fabulous Photinia ticks all the boxes.

‘Red Robin’ will give your garden a bold and bright red glow as the new leaves emerge, and this continues throughout the summer – in fact, it produces the most vibrant colours in full sun. What’s more, in this stylish, lollipop-standard form, it’s even more of a year-round focal point and feature too – perfect for smaller gardens, patios, decking and balconies.

Skilfully crafted into a standard specimen plant, it’ll add height to any garden, and yet is easy to maintain with a simple trim to shape each autumn. Grow in full sun for best red foliage colour and ‘Red Robin’ will glow on those long summer nights and shines with a mix of red tones throughout the year.

Great for year-round evergreen use (although it should be ever-red), ‘Red Robin’ works well in pairs in large pots either side of doorways, gates and porches, or as a single focal point in a formal bed.

Photinia is really easy to keep happy, so is perfect for any gardener to grow - just shorten the stems of established plants by up to 15cm (6in), in early summer to encourage more bright young leaves, and apply a generous 5-7cm (2-3ins) mulch of well-rotted garden compost or manure around the base of the plant in early spring.

