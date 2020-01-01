The search is on for the best books from the east of England
PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 May 2020
Submissions for the East Anglian Book Awards open in July.
Submissions for the coveted East Anglian Book Awards, which celebrate the outstanding literary culture of our region, open on July 4.
Now in their 13th year, the East Anglian Book Awards recognise the books and writers who have been shaped by, and have helped to shape, the culture of the east of England.
Since the awards began, they have highlighted the work of over 150 authors, 200 titles and almost 100 publishers. Previous winner Sarah Perry went on to win the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction and became a Waterstones Book of the Year.
The award partners are the Norwich-based National Centre for Writing, the University of East Anglia, Jarrold and the Eastern Daily Press. They are supported by the PACCAR Foundation.
Chris Gribble, chief executive of the National Centre for Writing, said: “For the past 12 years, we’ve showcased, shared our enjoyment of and celebrated the best in books from and about our region. At a time when books have provided solace, entertainment, comfort, escape and a chance to travel imaginatively when we can’t for the moment travel far physically, we’re really excited to get first sight of the range and wealth of new books from East Anglia for the thirteenth East Anglian Book Awards.”
Professor Sarah Barrow, pro vice chancellor of arts and humanities at UEA, said: “The faculty of arts and humanities at the University of East Anglia is pleased to support the East Anglian Book Awards in its 13th year. The literary culture across East Anglia is thriving and varied and continues to produce many world-class authors. We are really pleased to work with our partners once again to support this exciting competition. We wish all entrants the very best of luck.”
The awards feature six categories: Fiction, Poetry, General Non-Fiction, History and Tradition, Biography and Memoir and The Mal Peet Children’s Award. The prize for the overall Book of the Year is £1,000, courtesy of the PACCAR Foundation.
This year will also see the return of the Exceptional Contribution Award in local publishing, as well as the Book by the Cover design award, sponsored by East Anglian Writers.
Caroline Jarrold said: “Every year the range and quality of submissions is striking. In this, Jarrold’s 250th anniversary year, and having been involved with the East Anglian Book Awards from the start, I’m really looking forward to another extraordinary year of great books set in, written in and inspired by the region.”
Emma Lee, of the Eastern Daily Press, said: “As a journalist I have had the privilege of writing about East Anglia’s cultural scene for two decades and the creative talent of the people who live in the region is what helps to make it such a wonderful place to call home. Reading is one of my great pleasures in life and I’m really looking forward to being part of this year’s East Anglian Book Awards.”
For the purposes of the awards, East Anglia is defined as Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, and the area of Fenland District Council. Works must have been physically published for the first time between July 27 2019-July 24 2020 and be set largely in this area or be written by an author living in the region to qualify.
Due to Covid-19, books must be submitted digitally in PDF, EPUB or MOBI format.
Full terms and conditions and entry requirements will be revealed on Saturday July 4 2020 when submissions open. The deadline for submissions is noon on Friday July 31 2020.
Click here for the National Centre for Writing website and full details and frequently asked questions.
