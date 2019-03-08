Search

School children, families, pensioners....the Great British Cycling Festival could help everyone be more active

PUBLISHED: 10:33 19 June 2019

The Festival is inspiring staff from Norwich Escalation Avoidance Team (NEAT) to get active during the workday to support team wellbeing and to raise money for local mental health charity, Mind Photo submitted

The Festival is inspiring staff from Norwich Escalation Avoidance Team (NEAT) to get active during the workday to support team wellbeing and to raise money for local mental health charity, Mind Photo submitted

Archant

The Great British Cycling Festival is a unique opportunity to join exciting activities that will motivate everyone to get involved in cycling and feel the benefits of being more active.

The Great British Cycling Festival is a unique opportunity to take in some exciting activities that will inspire and motivate everyone, whatever their level, to get involved in cycling and feel the benefits of being more active.

This Festival brings together family rides, links with schools and clubs, an exciting challenge for amateur cyclists to ride in the wheeltracks of the professionals - and brings the excitement and buzz of seeing Britain's top cyclists racing on Norfolk roads as they compete for national titles.

It's all coming to Norfolk from June 27-30!

Through generous sponsorship from the University of East Anglia and Pushing Ahead Norfolk, as well as through contributions from Active Norfolk and Norfolk County Council, and organisers Golazo and British Cycling, this unique Festival creates an exciting and inspiring welfare legacy for the county.

The festival is a unique opportunity for Active Norfolk to enthuse communities to learn more about the many benefits of cycling and provide engaging opportunities to get involved. Some of Active Norfolk's work has included:

Inspiring Young People

Schools around the 100-mile route and the Time Trials route, received a bespoke pack with stickers to help young people learn more about cycling, the sport and some of its starts, and the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle. Everyone can download the pack free of charge from the Get Involved page at www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

ENGAGING WITH OLDER PEOPLE

Active Norfolk has worked with care home provider NorseCare to organise a virtual cycling challenge for residents living in five residential care homes around the Road Race route.

Dozens of older people are joining the event, using seated cycling peddlers to complete a 20-mile virtual leg of the route. They will finish with a celebratory theme related to their finish point - like a fish and chips finish in Cromer, or ice cream on the Broads near Wroxham.

The Festival provides a fun backdrop to engage with residents who may be living with dementia, as they recall memories of cycling as a youth, share stories, and enjoy sensory reminiscing.

SUPPORTING ACTIVITY IN THE WORKPLACE

The Festival is inspiring staff from Norwich Escalation Avoidance Team (NEAT) to get more active during the workday to support team wellbeing and to raise money for local mental health charity, Mind.

The health and social care staff will work together to cumulatively cycle the 100 miles of the Challenge 100 on a static bike, which will remain for NEAT staff and its partner organisations to use even after the Festival has finished.

You can find out more at www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk

