Quiz

Just how 'Norfolk' are you? How many of these difficult Norfolk words or expressions do you know the meaning of?

The "Slow You Down" speed signs that can be found at either end of the village of Wiveton, instead of the usual 30mph road signs. Photo: Matthew Usher Archant © 2008

You may know your bishy-barneybees from your dodmans, your mardle from your tittermatorter, but what on earth is a Swardeston Window?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Any Norfolk woman or man worth their salt can tell you that a bishy-barneybee is a ladybird and a dodman is a snail - but let's crank up our Norfolk dialect know-how to a whole new level.

Eric Fowler was a well-known essayist and leader writer for the Eastern Daily Press for more than 40 years and wrote the Norfolk dialect bible, Broad Norfolk, under the pseudonym Jonathan Mardle.

In 1949, he edited and introduced a selection of letters in the EDP which were contributed by readers and offered a snapshot into a dialect which can still be heard today - some of the phrases and words supplied, however, may not sound familiar in today's vernacular.

Muckwash? Mawkin? Rorping? Botty? Earn your Norfolk stripes in our quiz and prove that you really did pay attention to your grandparents.