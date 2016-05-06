Just how 'Norfolk' are you? How many of these difficult Norfolk words or expressions do you know the meaning of?
PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 December 2019
You may know your bishy-barneybees from your dodmans, your mardle from your tittermatorter, but what on earth is a Swardeston Window?
Any Norfolk woman or man worth their salt can tell you that a bishy-barneybee is a ladybird and a dodman is a snail - but let's crank up our Norfolk dialect know-how to a whole new level.
Eric Fowler was a well-known essayist and leader writer for the Eastern Daily Press for more than 40 years and wrote the Norfolk dialect bible, Broad Norfolk, under the pseudonym Jonathan Mardle.
In 1949, he edited and introduced a selection of letters in the EDP which were contributed by readers and offered a snapshot into a dialect which can still be heard today - some of the phrases and words supplied, however, may not sound familiar in today's vernacular.
Muckwash? Mawkin? Rorping? Botty? Earn your Norfolk stripes in our quiz and prove that you really did pay attention to your grandparents.