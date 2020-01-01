How to enter the 2020 East Anglian Book Awards

The winners of the 2019 East Anglian Book Awards. From left to right: Professor Christopher Bigsby, Mary Muir on behalf of Mark Cocker, Kevin Crossley-Holland, Helen Ivory, Penny Hancock, Robert Liddiard, David Sims, and George Szirtes. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Archant

Submissions for the 2020 East Anglian Book Awards, which celebrate the outstanding literary culture of our region, are now open.

Now in their 13th year, the East Anglian Book Awards recognise the books and writers who have been shaped by, and have helped to shape, the culture of the east of England.

Since the awards began, they have highlighted the work of more than 150 authors, 200 titles and 100 publishers. Previous winner Sarah Perry went on to win the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction and became a Waterstones Book of the Year.

The award partners are the Norwich-based National Centre for Writing, the University of East Anglia, Jarrold and the Eastern Daily Press. They are supported by the PACCAR Foundation.

Award categories

Entries are welcome in the following categories:

Fiction

Poetry

History and Tradition

Biography and Memoir

General Non-Fiction

Children’s Books

Illustrated books are welcome in every category.

A winner from each of the six subject categories will be chosen, one of which will receive the overall East Anglian Book of the Year Award, with a top prize of £1,000 courtesy of the PACCAR Foundation.

This year will also see the return of the Exceptional Contribution Award in local publishing, as well as the Book by the Cover design award, sponsored by East Anglian Writers.

To qualify, works must be set largely in East Anglia or be written by an author living in the region, which for the awards’ purposes is defined as the counties of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, and the area of Fenland District Council.

Books must have been physically published for the first time between 27 July 2019 and 24 July 2020, and must have been commercially available in bookshops. Books available only as eBooks, or solely from online retailers, are not eligible.

How to enter

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 awards will have a shorter submission window. The deadline for submitting entries is noon on Friday July 31, 2020.

Books must be submitted digitally in PDF, EPUB or MOBI format. Physical copies cannot be posted.

Step 1: Go to nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk/east-anglian-book-awards/2020-awards and fill in the online entry form

Step 2: Email a digital version of your nominated book to competitions@nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk with ‘EABA’ in the subject line. This could be in PDF, EPUB or MOBI format – please send as many file formats as you have available. Please note that even if your book is only available to readers as a hard copy, we will accept a publisher’s manuscript document as your digital entry.

Both the online form and email submission are required, and incomplete entries will not be considered.

The closing date for both the online form, and email submission, is noon on Friday July 31, 2020. To assist the judging process. Please do not leave your entry to the last minute, and ensure you send in any queries ahead of the deadline.

All titles will be considered before the judges draw up their list for each category.

The organisers reserve the right to withdraw or amend any category depending on the number of entries received.

This shortlist will be published in the Eastern Daily Press, Evening News, East Anglian Daily Times and online. Shortlisted authors or their publishers will also be informed directly.

For entry queries and full terms and conditions please refer to the FAQs section online at nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk/east-anglian-book-awards/2020-awards. Any entry queries not covered in the FAQ list should be addressed to competitions@nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk with ‘EABA’ in the subject line.