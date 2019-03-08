Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

Local service provides help and support to carers across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:52 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 10 May 2019

Around 100,000 people living in Norfolk look after friends or family members unpaid, who due to illness, disability or an addiction can’t cope without their support. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Around 100,000 people living in Norfolk look after friends or family members unpaid, who due to illness, disability or an addiction can't cope without their support. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

GaryRadler

Around 100,000 people living in Norfolk look after friends or family members unpaid, who due to illness, disability or an addiction can't cope without their support. Find out how Carers Matter Norfolk can help.

Carers Matter Norfolk provides a variety of sources and support for those who find themselves in a caring role. Picture: GETTY IMAGESCarers Matter Norfolk provides a variety of sources and support for those who find themselves in a caring role. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

If you are one of the seven million carers across the UK, you may feel lonely or isolated, need a break and want to access support.

"When you become a carer there can be a whole host of practical financial and emotional issues for you to deal with," says Kevin Vaughan, head of service at Carers Matter Norfolk. "Many people have to balance caring, work and family; sometimes resulting in giving up work or retiring early. The responsibility of caring for another person can be very daunting."

But help is available, explains Kevin. "Norfolk County Council and the local NHS are investing in carer's support over the coming years, working with us at Carers Matter Norfolk to help adult and young carers and their families get the advice and guidance they need."

Here are five ways that Carers Matter Norfolk can help you.

Carers Matter Norfolk's support ranges from a free advice line to tailored, one-to-one support and a range of learning resources on its unique e-learning portal. Picture: GETTY IMAGESCarers Matter Norfolk's support ranges from a free advice line to tailored, one-to-one support and a range of learning resources on its unique e-learning portal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Free phone advice line

Do you need some help, advice and a little reassurance? Do you know if you can claim carer's allowance, carer's credit or Pension Credit (carer top-up)?

You can chat with an experienced advisor on Carers Matter Norfolk's free phone advice line, on 0800 083 1148, which offers support for carers across the Norfolk or those caring for someone living in the county, seven days a week.

The line is open from 8am-8pm Monday-Friday, 4pm-8pm on Saturdays and 8am-noon on Sundays and the team of advisers can offer help and support on a wide range of issues, from information and advice on carer's allowance to emergency planning.

One-to-one support

Whether you need emotional support, welfare, benefits, housing advice or other practical tips to access entitlements, Carers Matter Norfolk offers free, one-to-one support through their team of highly experienced Carer Connectors.

You may also want to watch:

A Carer Connector can offer tailored support to help carers to maintain their health and wellbeing and offer in-depth, complex advice on practical matters, such as form-filling and how to apply for carer's allowance. They can also help with advocacy and representation.

Counselling

"Carers often experience unique emotional issues related to the caring role," says Kevin. "Being a carer can cause internal emotional conflict - for example, for some, the 'carer' label can be stigmatising, as one role takes over another, while other carers can really struggle with the loss of a changed life."

For this reason, Carers Matter Norfolk provides bespoke support through a free carer counselling service.

The number and duration of counselling sessions is based on need and decided by you and the organisation's experienced counselling team. Sessions can take place on the phone or online, through Skype, Facetime, Twitter and Facebook.

Education and training

"The unpaid care workforce currently dwarves the paid carer workforce - yet often no real training is given," says Kevin. "To help those needing support, we have worked with carers to map 450 resources and created the UK's first dedicated carer e-learning portal."

Adult and young carers can access a wide range of care training courses at www.carersmatternorfolkelearning.org.uk. Topics include everything from general healthcare and wellbeing to first aid, infection, nutrition and how to navigate the healthcare system.

Carers voice

"Carers Matter Norfolk offers carers across the region a voice in the community," says Kevin. Carers can sign up for free membership of Carers Voice. It allows them to share their views, keep in touch with eachother and attend one of over 140 peer support groups.

As a result of the group, last year Carers Matter Norfolk worked with Carers Voice and Norfolk County Council to launch a Carers Charter for Norfolk, detailing the rights and services offered to carers across the county.

The organisation has also worked with the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, and others, to create a Carers Passport which allows those continuing to care for their cared-for in hospital to access help, support and concessions.

If you are a carer, or know someone who is, and would like to find out more about the support on offer, please visit the Carers Matter website.

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Woman caught drink driving with two teenagers in car

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Two car crash at A140 junction

The scene of the accident that closed the A140 at the Dickleburgh junction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Silent disco street tour to come to Norwich

A silent disco street tour is coming to Norwich. Photo: SDKings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists