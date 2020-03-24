Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

How can we support bereaved children’s anxieties over coronavirus?

PUBLISHED: 10:30 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 24 March 2020

Simon Wright

Keep positive but be honest with your children when talking about coronavirus, says Simon Wright

Keep positive but be honest with your children when talking about coronavirus, says Simon Wright

Simon Wright of Nelson’s Journey has advice for discussing coronavirus with bereaved children

Children and young people are understandably anxious. News reports are dominated by coronavirus, speculating huge numbers of infections and many resulting deaths. And as social distancing measures get more extreme, children’s support networks become ever more difficult for them to access.

Those children who’ve experienced the death of a significant person are particularly likely to fear that another loved one will die if they get ill. How can we help those children at this time?

Nelson’s Journey have been supporting bereaved children and young people in Norfolk in a range of situations since 1997. With the emphasis on social distancing, we’ve paused our face-to-face contact to protect our service users and families, as well as our staff and volunteers. Our focus now is on ensuring that our team can safely provide support for families and young people that need it over the phone, and to continue to develop and share resources that can help families.

Our support workers have developed and distributed to schools an online tips and ideas guide to supporting bereaved children with coronavirus anxiety. We’ve shared this with schools and online – with over 35,000 people having seen these tips already on our Facebook page. A number of schools in Norfolk have shared it with families too, and while this resource was prepared specifically for bereaved children, many of the tips included are beneficial for all.

They include:

n Focus on what you can control as a family. Help children to write down their worries and discuss what you can do to reduce them. If a child is worried that a relative may contract coronavirus or die, help them to understand what you can do together by following the government’s guidance. Reassure that these measures aren’t forever, but just for now.

n Explain to children that a lot of people will recover from coronavirus. Not everybody will die from it.

You may also want to watch:

n It may reassure children to speak to their loved ones. Phone calls and video calls will not only show your child that their loved one is OK, but for those who are self–isolating it will cheer them up.

n Try to avoid the phrase: “Don’t worry about it.” Instead, try to give accurate, age appropriate information. Of course we don’t want children to worry, but the clearer their understanding is, the less they will need to worry. What they don’t understand, their imagination will create.

n Try not to show panic or fear in front of children. They will pick up on the feelings of those they trust most.

n Discuss normal everyday and positive things, especially before bedtime. Perhaps read a book so they go to sleep thinking of positive things.

n We need to stay at home for all the right reasons, so ask children whether they have ideas to try something new or have fun together at home: trying new arts and crafts, cooking together, playing in the garden, learning musical instruments.

n Above all, do nice things for yourselves and for others. This is a very challenging time, and its a chance for children to learn how we can all come together to help each other in a time of need.

Families have already been sharing with us over the last few days how tips such as these are helping at home. One parent told us: “So grateful for this, one of our children has been extremely worried about me as I am the only surviving parent. This is helpful.”

While we at Nelson’s Journey are learning to adapt how we work during such uncertain times, we remain committed to work towards the same vision today as the day we were founded: to ensure that no bereaved child in Norfolk is unsupported in their grief. Our services will change for now, but our cause will not.

Simon Wright is chief executive officer of Nelson’s Journey, a Norfolk charity that provides support for bereaved children and young people:  www.nelsonsjourney.org.uk

Most Read

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Coronavirus lockdown: What will be open and closed following unprecedented government measure?

The government has revealed a list of what shops will and won't close during the latest lockdown measures Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

People in Norfolk queue for final McDonald’s

In Diss cars flocked to the McDonald's before it closed on Monday evening. Picture: Archant

‘We’re in limbo’ - Home buyers speak about uncertainty amid coronavirus

First-time buyer Tom Hassey said he was in 'limbo' and unsure whether to proceed with a move to Attleborough. Picture: Tom Hassey

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Coronavirus: Will bins still be emptied and should I deal with my rubbish differently?

Councils say they will continue to try to ensure people's rubbish is collected druing the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Adrian Judd .

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher

BRITAIN IN LOCKDOWN: Boris Johnson orders people to stay in their homes

Boris Johnson has ordered a strict lockdown across the country. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire
Drive 24