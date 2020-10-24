Chance to view city’s stunning cathedral from anywhere in the world

Norwich Cathedral Virtual tour.

Visitors can now explore the historic surroundings of Norwich Cathedral from anywhere in the world - thanks to a brand new virtual tour which is thought to be the first-ever digital recreation of its kind of the cathedral.

Norwich Cathedral Virtual tour.

Norwich Cathedral has teamed up with virtual tour specialists Vortex Visual to create the cutting-edge bespoke 3D 360 digital experience which enables people to virtually walk around the 900-year-old cathedral and its cloisters via their mobile phone, tablet or computer.

Accessed via the cathedral’s website – cathedral.org.uk – the tour welcomes people to the cathedral with a beautiful aerial 360 degree view of the wider close before the virtual visitors are invited to enter the historic building via the Great West Door.

From here, visitors can digitally move around the cathedral as they wish, exploring almost all the ground floor areas of the cathedral including the nave, the chapels, the choir and the presbytery. They can also take a stroll around the cathedral’s cloisters and pause by the graveside of Norfolk nurse and First World War heroine Edith Cavell.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: “Norwich Cathedral is now open every day for both worship and general visitors and it is so wonderful to welcome people back to the cathedral. With this new virtual tour by Vortex Visual, it is also exciting to now extend our welcome via the digital world.

“We hope this new virtual experience will give even more people, both around the world and closer to home, the opportunity to enjoy the cathedral.

“Vortex Visual’s brilliant project is an amazing visual celebration of Norwich Cathedral and offers a wonderful opportunity to explore the cathedral in a new way.

“In this current uncertain time with the coronavirus pandemic, the tour will also play an important role in offering a window into the cathedral for people who would like to visit but for whatever reason are currently unable to come to the cathedral in person.”

Max Giddings, who runs Norwich-based Vortex Visual with Will Wooster, said: “There is an amazing view around every corner of this beautiful building with so much history to discover, and this tour enables people to be virtually transported there by simply tapping on their phone or their laptop.”