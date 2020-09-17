Search

WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - Episode 64: Murder, Miracles and ghost at Thetford Priory

PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 September 2020

The ghost of a monk is said to haunt Thetford Priory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The ghost of a monk is said to haunt Thetford Priory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Heritage Open Days special

Stacia and Siofra don’t travel far for their second Heritage Open Days episode. The ladies have a picnic at Thetford Priory and discuss body snatching, miracles, murder and ghosts all of which happened at the priory.

