WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - Episode 64: Murder, Miracles and ghost at Thetford Priory
PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 September 2020
Archant
A Heritage Open Days special
Stacia and Siofra don’t travel far for their second Heritage Open Days episode. The ladies have a picnic at Thetford Priory and discuss body snatching, miracles, murder and ghosts all of which happened at the priory.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.