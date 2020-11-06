Town’s Remembrance Service to be streamed online

Lowestoft Town Council has come together with locals to create a virtual Remembrance Service that will be streamed online this Sunday. Pictures; Lowestoft Town Council Archant

A town council has created a virtual Remembrance Service that will be streamed online so people can pay their respects to the fallen.

With the annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Lowestoft having to be suspended this weekend due to Covid-19, Lowestoft Town Council and locals came together on Tuesday to produce a shortened service that remembers all the men and women who fought to protect our country.

The service, filmed by Joshua Freemantle, will be streamed on the town council’s YouTube and Facebook pages at 10.45am on November 8, with words from the mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, Royal British Legion chairman Phil Turner and poem readings from Ormiston Denes Academy students.

The Mayor asks: “that you observe the rules, stay safe, stay well and do all you can to protect our community the brave and selfless people of Lowestoft fought so hard to protect for you”.

A short commemorative film, ‘Lest We Forget’, will also premiere on these platforms.

With a poignant insight into the war graves and cross of sacrifice at Lowestoft Cemetery, historians Ivan Bunn and Bob Collis teamed up with the town council to create this film about some of the servicemen and civilians who lost their lives in times of conflict.