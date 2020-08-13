Search

Advanced search

Soldier’s name added to war memorial 78 years after his death

PUBLISHED: 06:01 14 August 2020

Private Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, died in battle in 1942. Photo: Colin Stevenson

Private Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, died in battle in 1942. Photo: Colin Stevenson

Colin Stevenson

The son of a Second World War soldier has described the “overwhelming” moment his father’s name was engraved on a town’s war memorial, 78 years after his battlefield death.

Colin Stevenson, son of Private Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, who died in battle in 1942. Photo: Colin StevensonColin Stevenson, son of Private Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, who died in battle in 1942. Photo: Colin Stevenson

Colin Stevenson, 79, will visit Thetford on Saturday to see the name of Norman Stevenson, who died when Colin was an infant.

Norman was born in Birkenhead, near Liverpool, in 1916, but at 14 he left home and worked as a labourer around the UK.

In 1938, he found himself working on improvements to RAF Honington and lodged at 32 New Town, Bury Road, Thetford, where he met his soon-to-be wife, Jean Mower, at a dance at the Guildhall.

After war broke out in 1939, Private Norman Stevenson was conscripted into the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, and had to leave behind his wife and young son, Colin, and unborn daughter - now called June Gunton.

Private Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, died in battle in 1942. But 78 years after his death, Mr Stevenson's name has finally been added to Thetford's war memorial. Photo: Colin StevensonPrivate Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, died in battle in 1942. But 78 years after his death, Mr Stevenson's name has finally been added to Thetford's war memorial. Photo: Colin Stevenson

Colin said: “He was part of that large contingent of Norfolk and Suffolk men who set of for the war in the desert late in 1941, only to be diverted to Singapore following the Japanese invasion.

“They arrived on January 13 and were in action in Malaysia a few days after.

“His company were holding a bridge open at Sengarrang, Jahore, to enable as many men as possible to get away from the enemy and retreat, but whilst he was doing that he was killed.

You may also want to watch:

“He left a wife whom he did not know was expecting her second child, and a young son.”

Colin’s mother, who died in 2004, received a telegram saying her that her husband was missing in action, but it was not until 1945 that she received another to say that he was presumed dead.

The names of all the men from Thetford who died in the Second World War were added to the memorial in 1947, but not Norman Stevenson’s.

Colin, now living in Surrey, said: “My grandfather and my mother were told by officialdom that this was because he wasn’t born in Thetford and the memorial was for Thetford boys. Although he was born in Birkenhead, he had a wife, family and made a new home here in Thetford.

Private Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, died in battle in 1942. His name has been engraved on Thetford's war memorial 78 years after his death. Photo: Colin StevensonPrivate Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, died in battle in 1942. His name has been engraved on Thetford's war memorial 78 years after his death. Photo: Colin Stevenson

“So last year I contacted the Royal British Legion’s branch at Thetford, and between them and the council they have moved heaven and earth and his name is finally on the memorial.

“It has taken our family 75 years. It was an overwhelming moment, but I was so pleased, so was my sister.”

He added: “All of the boys who served in a regiment should be on a memorial and on Saturday I will be there to pay my respects.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Costwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PM announces tougher fines on people who repeatedly refuse to wear face coverings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new enforcement measures to tackle those who repeadly do not wear face coverings. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Soldier’s name added to war memorial 78 years after his death

Private Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, died in battle in 1942. Photo: Colin Stevenson

City report card: Why Lukas Rupp needs to get selfish

Lukas Rupp's experience could be crucial with Norwich City now back in the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

It was not his decision to make - children devastated by murder of mum

Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY