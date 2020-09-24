Village’s well-attended remembrance event cancelled amid the pandemic

St Ethelberts Church in East Wretham hold their remembrance ceremony. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

As Covid-19 restrictions tighten, a village has been forced to cancel its well-attended remembrance event.

East Wretham’s remembrance service, which was set to take place at the church of St. Ethelbert, on November 4, has been cancelled.

Usually a three-figure attended event, crowds would come to watch ceremonies at the war memorial and Polish and Czech war graves in the churchyard, where wreaths and poppy crosses are laid

The ceremonies, which involve district, town and parish councils, the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) and The Royal British Legion (RBL), are led by military attaches from the Czech, Slovak and Polish embassies in London, who have a close link with the village following WW2 and the RAF 311 Squadron, which was largely manned by Eastern European nationals.

Chairman of Thetford RAFA, John Macpherson, will visit alone to lay a wreath and plant poppy crosses.

Wretham was also set to host this year’s annual Service of Remembrance, on Sunday, November 8.

There will be no church service, but a wreath laying ceremony will take place at 10.50am.

