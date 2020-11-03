Royal Mail’s Christmas stamps feature window at tiny Norfolk church

Rev Canon Heather Butcher at St Andrews Church in East Lexham with the stained glass window which features in the Royal Mail's Christmas stamps. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Thousands of Christmas cards and letters posted across the UK are set to feature a stained glass window from a tiny Norfolk church.

Royal Mail has announced its Christmas stamps for this year will include one of the window at St Andrew’s Church in East Lexham, near Fakenham.

The window is one of just six to be chosen for the stamp issue, which showcases the detail and craftmanship of this highly specialised form of decorative art.

The church’s Rector, the Rev Heather Butcher, said she was thrilled the small, round-towered church had been chosen for the stamp issue.

She said: “We’re really excited about it. It’s the only window in a very tiny church. I’d love to see the stamp used and hope we have visitors coming to look at the window and the church because of it.

“It’s a little gem, tucked away next to a farmyard, and there are often sheep grazing in the churchyard.”

Ms Butcher said she did not know how Royal Mail became aware of the window at St Andrew’s. She said: “It’s quite intriguing - out of the blue, I just heard they were going to feature that window.”

The church dates from around 900AD - making it one of England’s oldest - but the window is a later addition.

The rector said: “Walking into St Andrew’s always feels peaceful and the light from the Victorian windows is subdued.

“The east window is full of colour and conveys so much of the Christian message with the triumphant ‘He is Risen’ at the apex. It is wonderful to have the window in this lovely little church illuminating the Christmas stamps this year.”

She said the church was open every day for private prayer, including during the lockdown.

The window will be pictured on Royal Mail’s 2nd class stamp, with a slightly larger version for the ‘large letter’ stamp.

Other windows featured in the stamp set are at churches including All Saints in Otley, West Yorkshire, Christ Church in Coalville, Leicestershire, and St James in Hollowell, Northamptonshire.

Philip Parker, from Royal Mail, said: “Our beautiful Christmas stamps feature the Nativity as told through the artistry of different styles of stained-glass windows.”

