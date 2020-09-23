Search

Advanced search

Village sign returns after restoration

PUBLISHED: 07:44 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 23 September 2020

A distinctive village sign is back in its berth after being restored.

Snettisham’s two signs include one which has stood beside the B1440 Lynn Road to the south of the coastal village since 2006.

Last October, it was removed to allow it do to dry out over the winter, prior to repair work by the south Norfolk-based Village Sign People.

Villagers hoped to unveil it during the spring, but event after event was cancelled during lockdown including VE Day, the fete and VJ Day. A small ceremony finally took place on Sunday, September 20.

The work was commissioned by the parish council, with support from the Women’s Institute. Council chairman Alf Todd said: “It is good to see the sign back in place finally, but a shame that we could not have more of a ceremony for the villagers. The restoration work has made such a difference, and we hope it brings a smile to the faces of those passing by.”

Parish clerk Simon Bower said he regretted not seeing the chairman dressing up like the pirate character on the sign, as had been the plan for the original ceremony and thanked the WI for their support.

WI Secretary Janet Lane said she loved the reflections of local history on the sign, including the golden torc, which was discovered in the Village, and is a major exhibit in the British Museum.

She added: “The shells represent the local fishing industry and the importance of cockles, and I think the character of the two smugglers, reflecting the prominence of this around the coast in the 18th Century, really shines through.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New lease of life for pub which has been shut for more than a year

Justin Harvey. Photo : Steve Adams

‘A struggle humanity will win’ - Boris Johnson urges public to stick to coronavirus rules in televised speech

Video grab taken from BBC of prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation regarding new coronavirus restrictions, including office staff working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Photo: BBC/PA Wire

Council leader says he may write to MP over husband’s coronavirus beliefs

Chloe Smith and fiancé Sandy McFadzean. Photo: Bill Smith

Paddy Davitt: Diplomacy is a skill City boss will have to use routinely

Winning games is not the only difficult part of Daniel Farke's job. Leaving out players is tough as well Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New tougher coronavirus measures could last for six months

Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the latest situation with the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: PA Wire