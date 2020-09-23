Village sign returns after restoration

A distinctive village sign is back in its berth after being restored.

Snettisham’s two signs include one which has stood beside the B1440 Lynn Road to the south of the coastal village since 2006.

Last October, it was removed to allow it do to dry out over the winter, prior to repair work by the south Norfolk-based Village Sign People.

Villagers hoped to unveil it during the spring, but event after event was cancelled during lockdown including VE Day, the fete and VJ Day. A small ceremony finally took place on Sunday, September 20.

The work was commissioned by the parish council, with support from the Women’s Institute. Council chairman Alf Todd said: “It is good to see the sign back in place finally, but a shame that we could not have more of a ceremony for the villagers. The restoration work has made such a difference, and we hope it brings a smile to the faces of those passing by.”

Parish clerk Simon Bower said he regretted not seeing the chairman dressing up like the pirate character on the sign, as had been the plan for the original ceremony and thanked the WI for their support.

WI Secretary Janet Lane said she loved the reflections of local history on the sign, including the golden torc, which was discovered in the Village, and is a major exhibit in the British Museum.

She added: “The shells represent the local fishing industry and the importance of cockles, and I think the character of the two smugglers, reflecting the prominence of this around the coast in the 18th Century, really shines through.”