Rare books sell for thousands as auction attracts global interest
PUBLISHED: 17:42 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 22 September 2020
Archant
An auction comprising rare books attracted bids from as far as Australia and Hong Kong - with one item selling for more than £8,000.
The sale, hosted by Beccles-based Durrants and led by Swaffham auctioneer, Fabian Eagle, saw the libraries of esteemed breeder Christopher Marler and Peter Player, a waterfowl enthusiast, auctioned off to the public.
Friday’s (September 18) biggest bid saw a single volume of ‘Plates to Selby’s Illustrations of British Ornithology’, purchased for £8,600.
Another noteworthy item up for sale was ‘The Ornithology of Francis Willoughby’, published in 1678 and famed for being the very first bird book printed in English.
It was the fourth-biggest sale of the day, going under the hammer for £1,300.
Meanwhile, a rare book on shorthorn cattle containing an image of King Edward VII’s champion steer - bred on the Sandringham Estate - fetched £220.
The book, entitled ‘Notable Modern Shorthorns’, was bought by cattleman Nick Barrett, whose own cattle occasionally graze at Sandringham.
