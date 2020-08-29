Search

Advanced search

Bridge ‘haunted by trapped demon’ has coat of arms restored thanks to trust

PUBLISHED: 14:47 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 29 August 2020

The restored armorial plaque on Homersfield Bridge. Pic: Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust.

The restored armorial plaque on Homersfield Bridge. Pic: Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust.

Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust

A bridge on the Norfolk and Suffolk border, which is said to have a demon trapped inside it, has had its striking armorial plaque restored.

Homersfield Bridge. Picture: SONYA DUNCANHomersfield Bridge. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Grade II* listed Homersfield Bridge, which crosses the River Waveney just off the A1062 near the village of Homersfield, was restored by the Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust in 1995.

And the trust has now restored and reinstalled the cast iron plaque which displays the coat-of-arms of the Adairs, the family which commissioned the bridge - believed to be the oldest reinforced concrete bridge in the country - in 1869.

Over the past 25 years the cast iron plaque, one of two on the bridge, had deteriorated and was in poor condition.

But the Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust commissioned its restoration by London-based specialist contractor Rupert Harris and the plaque is not back in place.

The coat-of-arms incorporates the red hand of Ulster, reflecting the Irish history of the Adair family, who owned nearby Flixton Hall.

However, an alternative, but grisly, story is that the red hand relates to the historic murder of an ostler - a stableman employed to look after horses - who had worked for the Adairs.

You may also want to watch:

Before dying, the boy was said to have left a bloody handprint on the wall and it was held that the Adairs should not go without some form of reproach - hence the red hand was added to the crest as a penance to commemorate the wicked deed.

The bridge itself has a supernatural story attached to it.

Commissioned by Sir Robert Alexander Shafto Adair, the bridge replaced earlier wooden ones.

But it is supposed to be haunted by a demon, which must remain trapped inside the bridge for as long as the water keeps flowing.

Legend has it that if the water stops, it will be able to escape.

This theory was tested when, in the early 19th century during a repair on the bridge the flow of water reduced to a trickle and the demon – according to a road user - nearly escaped.

Onlookers reportedly saw bubbles rising from the water and heard the creaks and groans of the beast trying to release himself from his watery tomb.

But they then heard howling as the water flow increased and the creature’s imprisonment continued.

MORE: Weird SuffolK: The howling demon of Homersfield

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Huge empty cruise ship spotted off east coast

A cruise ship, the Arcadia, has been spotted off the coast of Lowestoft. Picture: Oliver Bolton @oliv3rphotography

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It made me cry’ - dozens of bags of insulation dumped on garden centre owner’s land

Gary Groucott found dozens of bags of insulation fly-tipped on his land off Long Road in Wymondham. Picture: Gary Groucott/Denise Bradley

Huge empty cruise ship spotted off east coast

A cruise ship, the Arcadia, has been spotted off the coast of Lowestoft. Picture: Oliver Bolton @oliv3rphotography

RECAP: Norwich City finish German tour unbeaten after SV Darmstadt double header

Norwich City wrap up their pre-season tour of Germany with a double header against SV Darmstadt at the club's training complex in Harsewinkel Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Women deny shoplifting spree worth £20,000 at John Lewis

John Lewis store in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant