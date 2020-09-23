Plans to extend life of unusual East Anglian wall

Plans are in place to extend the life of an unusual East Anglian wall.

A crinkle crankle wall located in Fakenham’s Church Lanes is having repair work after a planning application was submitted.

Due to the wall’s age, simple repair and maintenance is needed.

A spokesperson for North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said: “The work is relatively straightforward and we are confident the wall will retain its period characteristics with the benefit of an extended lifespan.”

The wall style, which dates back to the late 18th century, is especially common in Suffolk.

NNDC is working with Historic England to repair the wall, which was built in a serpentine shape to be structurally strong while having the thickness of a single brick.

This allowed the builder to reduce the number of bricks used, possibly to avoid the brick tax initially imposed to pay for war loans incurred during the American Revolutionary War.