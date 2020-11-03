National Trust will keep outdoor spaces open during lockdown

Walking in Sheringham Park, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. PICTURE: Antony Kelly © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

As the nation prepares for another lockdown, the National Trust has vowed to keep its outdoor spaces open.

Blickling Estate, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. Picture: LESLEY BUCKLEY Blickling Estate, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. Picture: LESLEY BUCKLEY

In Norfolk, the Trust looks after a number of open spaces including the Blickling Estate near Aylsham, Oxburgh Hall, near Swaffham, the Felbrigg Estate near Cromer, Sheringham Park, and more along the north Norfolk coast.

A statement from the Trust said: “Following the government’s announcement of a four-week lockdown in England, we intend to keep our gardens, parks and countryside sites open but will close our houses, shops and holiday accommodation in England from Thursday, November 5.

“Our coast and countryside sites and car parks will remain open. We intend to keep our gardens and parklands open with pre-booking to encourage local people to enjoy open space while adhering to the government’s guidance and maintaining social distancing.

Felbrigg Hall, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. Photo: BILL SMITH Felbrigg Hall, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. Photo: BILL SMITH

“Where possible visitors will still be able to get takeaway food and drink and outdoor play areas will remain open in line with government guidance.

“Our online shop will continue to offer customers gifts, garden and homeware, books and clothing.

“We were forced to make spending cuts and redundancies last month after the crippling financial effect of the coronavirus and have said we’re likely to use the government’s furlough scheme again to avoid further redundancies.”

Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk, is a moated hall surrounded by nearly 28 hectares of gardens with streams and woodland walks. Picture: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk, is a moated hall surrounded by nearly 28 hectares of gardens with streams and woodland walks. Picture: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

The Trust’s director-general, Hilary McGrady, said: “We follow government advice and guidance at all times, in each of the nations we serve.

“We know how important access to green space, nature and fresh air are to people, and we’ll do everything we can to provide them during the next phase. Our priorities will remain the safety and wellbeing of visitors, staff and volunteers.

“We know this month is going to be tough for everyone and we want to give members and visitors as much pleasure, rest and enjoyment as we can.”

Wales is already a week into its fire break lockdown but its National Trust sites will be reopening on November 9.

In Northern Ireland all historic houses are closed, and cafés are only offering a takeaway service.

- Visitors are advised to check the website for opening times and to book.