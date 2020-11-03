Search

Advanced search

National Trust will keep outdoor spaces open during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:44 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 03 November 2020

Walking in Sheringham Park, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. PICTURE: Antony Kelly

Walking in Sheringham Park, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. PICTURE: Antony Kelly

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

As the nation prepares for another lockdown, the National Trust has vowed to keep its outdoor spaces open.

Blickling Estate, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. Picture: LESLEY BUCKLEYBlickling Estate, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. Picture: LESLEY BUCKLEY

In Norfolk, the Trust looks after a number of open spaces including the Blickling Estate near Aylsham, Oxburgh Hall, near Swaffham, the Felbrigg Estate near Cromer, Sheringham Park, and more along the north Norfolk coast.

A statement from the Trust said: “Following the government’s announcement of a four-week lockdown in England, we intend to keep our gardens, parks and countryside sites open but will close our houses, shops and holiday accommodation in England from Thursday, November 5.

“Our coast and countryside sites and car parks will remain open. We intend to keep our gardens and parklands open with pre-booking to encourage local people to enjoy open space while adhering to the government’s guidance and maintaining social distancing.

Felbrigg Hall, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. Photo: BILL SMITHFelbrigg Hall, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. Photo: BILL SMITH

“Where possible visitors will still be able to get takeaway food and drink and outdoor play areas will remain open in line with government guidance.

“Our online shop will continue to offer customers gifts, garden and homeware, books and clothing.

“We were forced to make spending cuts and redundancies last month after the crippling financial effect of the coronavirus and have said we’re likely to use the government’s furlough scheme again to avoid further redundancies.”

Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk, is a moated hall surrounded by nearly 28 hectares of gardens with streams and woodland walks. Picture: National Trust Images/Chris LaceyOxburgh Hall, Norfolk, is a moated hall surrounded by nearly 28 hectares of gardens with streams and woodland walks. Picture: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

The Trust’s director-general, Hilary McGrady, said: “We follow government advice and guidance at all times, in each of the nations we serve.

“We know how important access to green space, nature and fresh air are to people, and we’ll do everything we can to provide them during the next phase. Our priorities will remain the safety and wellbeing of visitors, staff and volunteers.

“We know this month is going to be tough for everyone and we want to give members and visitors as much pleasure, rest and enjoyment as we can.”

Wales is already a week into its fire break lockdown but its National Trust sites will be reopening on November 9.

In Northern Ireland all historic houses are closed, and cafés are only offering a takeaway service.

- Visitors are advised to check the website for opening times and to book.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

How property prices have changed in your part of Norfolk

The North Norfolk coast where house prices have surged since the market re-opened in May. Picture: Chris Bishop

National Trust will keep outdoor spaces open during lockdown

Walking in Sheringham Park, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. PICTURE: Antony Kelly

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk can ‘earn its way out of lockdown for good behaviour’

The national lockdown aims to reduce coronavirus infection rates. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

How property prices have changed in your part of Norfolk

The North Norfolk coast where house prices have surged since the market re-opened in May. Picture: Chris Bishop

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan