Download our free Poppy poster to colour in and put in your window

PUBLISHED: 11:40 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 06 November 2020

Remembrance Day posters designed by local artists, Rebecca Osborne (left) and Daniel Round. Picture: Rebecca Osborne/Daniel Round

Remembrance Day posters designed by local artists, Rebecca Osborne (left) and Daniel Round. Picture: Rebecca Osborne/Daniel Round

Rebecca Osborne/Daniel Round

Remembrance Day may be commemorated differently this year, but it remains just as important with people and communities continuing to pay their respects to the fallen.

Remembrance Day Poster 1 (1)

Click here to download
Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.

This is why the Eastern Daily Press has joined forces with two local artists to put together two unique posters.

Readers can download copies extra copies to print out now, or buy a copy of tomorrow’s (Saturday, November 7) paper, and colour in the posters to display in windows as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives during the world wars.

A poster of Norfolk’s famous nurse, Edith Cavell, has been designed by Rebecca Osborne, 45, of Gorleston. She spent the first lockdown drawing coronavirus key workers, previously featured on a special cover of the EDP. Her drawing of Captain Sir Tom Moore also gained her national attention.

Daniel Round, 37, of Melton Constable, has also produced a poster. He gave away line drawings for free during the first lockdown, for people to colour in.

Remembrance Day Poster 2

Click here to download
Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.

You can find out more about Mrs Osborne and her work via her website . She can also be found tweeting at @rebeccavosborne or Instagram @beccavosborne. Mr Round’s work can be found on Facebook and he tweets at @DanielRound.

Rebecca Osborne, from Gorleston, sketches live cartoons at events and conferences for her job Credit: Richard Jarmy/richardjarmy.co.ukRebecca Osborne, from Gorleston, sketches live cartoons at events and conferences for her job Credit: Richard Jarmy/richardjarmy.co.uk

North Norfolk artist Daniel Round shares colouring prints to help those self-isolating during coronavirus. Pictured is Mr Round in his studio. Picture: DANIEL ROUNDNorth Norfolk artist Daniel Round shares colouring prints to help those self-isolating during coronavirus. Pictured is Mr Round in his studio. Picture: DANIEL ROUND

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

