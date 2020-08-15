Search

Advanced search

VJ Day: Norfolk commemorates 75th anniversary with poignant lone pipers

PUBLISHED: 15:18 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 15 August 2020

The playing of the Last Post. Photo: Mick Howes

The playing of the Last Post. Photo: Mick Howes

Archant

The 75th anniversary of VJ Day has been marked by a series of towering events with lone buglers honouring those who fought in east Asia.

Members of the public gathered in Lowestoft to pay their respects. Photo: Mick HowesMembers of the public gathered in Lowestoft to pay their respects. Photo: Mick Howes

The 75th anniversary of VJ Day has been marked by a series of towering events with lone buglers honouring those who fought in east Asia.

A lone piper played from the top of Great Yarmouth’s Norfolk Pillar at 6am on Saturday August 15, while another musician did the same at the bandstand in Gorleston.

At 11am The Last Post was sounded from the tops of Yarmouth’s Minster tower and at Gorleston St Andrews by a lone bugler.

At Gorleston a handful of people came to witness the event and reflect on the events of 75 years ago when the Second World War ended.

William Kendall, Deputy lieutenant to the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk. Photo: Mick HowesWilliam Kendall, Deputy lieutenant to the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk. Photo: Mick Howes

For Paul Williams, of the Royal British Legion, it was a day to wear his medals with pride.

He said he was grateful to Royal pageantmaster Bruno Peek who was also present to hear Carl Harrison herald the two minute silence and afterwards play Reveille.

The musicians were among hundreds across the globe in 28 countries joining together to mark VJ Day.

Their ages ranged from eight to 91-years-old.

Lowestoft Town Mayor and Councillor Alan Green. Photo: Mick HowesLowestoft Town Mayor and Councillor Alan Green. Photo: Mick Howes

As a finale to events they will again climb the many steps to their lofty locations to play Sunset at 8.18pm.

Mr Peek said organising commemorations had been frustrating due to the limitations of Covid-19 and social distancing.

But, he said it was important to stage anniversary celebrations to honour the VJ veterans.

“The veterans feel they are the ‘forgotten army’ and we want to make sure they are not forgotten,” he added.

Pearl Fowler - a widow of soldier and veteran Jack Fowler - attending the gathering in Lowestoft to commemorate VJ Day. Photo: Mick HowesPearl Fowler - a widow of soldier and veteran Jack Fowler - attending the gathering in Lowestoft to commemorate VJ Day. Photo: Mick Howes

In Lowestoft, the day’s events began at 10.45am and included an address from the mayor and the planting of two new cherry trees at Kensington Gardens.

The Last Post was then played, followed by a two minute silence at 11am. An address was then given by deputy lieutenant William Kendall, and a wreath laid by the newly planted trees.

People in Cromer gathered at the church at 6am this morning to listen to the sounds of local piper player Jacob Millin.

Mr Millin played a chant of peace to start the commemorations of VJ Day 75. They were joined in the grounds by mayor and councillors of Cromer Town Council along with officers of the Cromer Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Bugler Carl Harrison plays from the tower of St Andrew's Church, Gorleston, to mark VJ Day Picture: Liz CoatesBugler Carl Harrison plays from the tower of St Andrew's Church, Gorleston, to mark VJ Day Picture: Liz Coates

In Cromer and around the country this was followed by further commemorations including a two-minute silence at 11am, then the laying of wreaths to remember those who died in the Far East.

Japan announced its surrender on August 15, 1945.

The documents were signed on September 2, officially ending the global conflict.

Carl Harrison played The Last Post from the top of St Andrew's Church in Gorleston in tribute to VJ Day Picture: Moira PeekCarl Harrison played The Last Post from the top of St Andrew's Church in Gorleston in tribute to VJ Day Picture: Moira Peek

A piper plays on the steps of Nelson's memorial in Great Yarmouth to commemorate VJ Day. Photo: Bruno PeekA piper plays on the steps of Nelson's memorial in Great Yarmouth to commemorate VJ Day. Photo: Bruno Peek

Buglar Gemma Eglington on VJ Day in Lowestoft Picture: Mick HowesBuglar Gemma Eglington on VJ Day in Lowestoft Picture: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man dies following collision between car and lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk Broads village and pub left without power as fire crews battle sub-station blaze

An electrical transformer fire in Stokesby saw the entire village plunged into darkness and people told to leave their homes. Engineers are working to reconnect people to the grid. The Ferry Inn has had power restored and will open at 11am today (Saturday, August 15) Picture: Alison Brewster/Ferry Inn

‘I’ve lost £100,000 because of Covid’: Owner of beauty salon

Salons opening again for lashes and face treatment Glambox specialises in lash extensions and is happy to be opening again. Charlotte Croft owner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Premier Inn owner gets go-ahead to knock down arson-hit warehouses

The owners of Premier Inn have been given permission to demolish two warehouses in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Busy stretch of A47 to shut for five nights

Drivers are being warned over a five-night road closure on a stretch of the A47. It will be followed by works on the opposite carriageway from 8pm to 6am Picture: Google Maps

Thai King commutes death sentence for Hannah Witheridge killers

Hannah Witheridge, 23, was killed on holiday in Thailand in 2014. Picture: Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Norfolk Broads village and pub left without power as fire crews battle sub-station blaze

An electrical transformer fire in Stokesby saw the entire village plunged into darkness and people told to leave their homes. Engineers are working to reconnect people to the grid. The Ferry Inn has had power restored and will open at 11am today (Saturday, August 15) Picture: Alison Brewster/Ferry Inn

Police probe after alcohol and tobacco stolen from supermarket

The Co-op Foodstore in New Costessey has been broken into Picture: Dan Grimmer

‘I’ve lost £100,000 because of Covid’: Owner of beauty salon

Salons opening again for lashes and face treatment Glambox specialises in lash extensions and is happy to be opening again. Charlotte Croft owner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN