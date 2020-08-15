VJ Day: Norfolk commemorates 75th anniversary with poignant lone pipers

The playing of the Last Post. Photo: Mick Howes Archant

The 75th anniversary of VJ Day has been marked by a series of towering events with lone buglers honouring those who fought in east Asia.

Members of the public gathered in Lowestoft to pay their respects. Photo: Mick Howes Members of the public gathered in Lowestoft to pay their respects. Photo: Mick Howes

A lone piper played from the top of Great Yarmouth’s Norfolk Pillar at 6am on Saturday August 15, while another musician did the same at the bandstand in Gorleston.

At 11am The Last Post was sounded from the tops of Yarmouth’s Minster tower and at Gorleston St Andrews by a lone bugler.

At Gorleston a handful of people came to witness the event and reflect on the events of 75 years ago when the Second World War ended.

William Kendall, Deputy lieutenant to the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk. Photo: Mick Howes William Kendall, Deputy lieutenant to the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk. Photo: Mick Howes

For Paul Williams, of the Royal British Legion, it was a day to wear his medals with pride.

He said he was grateful to Royal pageantmaster Bruno Peek who was also present to hear Carl Harrison herald the two minute silence and afterwards play Reveille.

The musicians were among hundreds across the globe in 28 countries joining together to mark VJ Day.

Their ages ranged from eight to 91-years-old.

Lowestoft Town Mayor and Councillor Alan Green. Photo: Mick Howes Lowestoft Town Mayor and Councillor Alan Green. Photo: Mick Howes

As a finale to events they will again climb the many steps to their lofty locations to play Sunset at 8.18pm.

Mr Peek said organising commemorations had been frustrating due to the limitations of Covid-19 and social distancing.

But, he said it was important to stage anniversary celebrations to honour the VJ veterans.

“The veterans feel they are the ‘forgotten army’ and we want to make sure they are not forgotten,” he added.

Pearl Fowler - a widow of soldier and veteran Jack Fowler - attending the gathering in Lowestoft to commemorate VJ Day. Photo: Mick Howes Pearl Fowler - a widow of soldier and veteran Jack Fowler - attending the gathering in Lowestoft to commemorate VJ Day. Photo: Mick Howes

In Lowestoft, the day’s events began at 10.45am and included an address from the mayor and the planting of two new cherry trees at Kensington Gardens.

The Last Post was then played, followed by a two minute silence at 11am. An address was then given by deputy lieutenant William Kendall, and a wreath laid by the newly planted trees.

People in Cromer gathered at the church at 6am this morning to listen to the sounds of local piper player Jacob Millin.

Mr Millin played a chant of peace to start the commemorations of VJ Day 75. They were joined in the grounds by mayor and councillors of Cromer Town Council along with officers of the Cromer Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Bugler Carl Harrison plays from the tower of St Andrew's Church, Gorleston, to mark VJ Day Picture: Liz Coates Bugler Carl Harrison plays from the tower of St Andrew's Church, Gorleston, to mark VJ Day Picture: Liz Coates

In Cromer and around the country this was followed by further commemorations including a two-minute silence at 11am, then the laying of wreaths to remember those who died in the Far East.

Japan announced its surrender on August 15, 1945.

The documents were signed on September 2, officially ending the global conflict.

Carl Harrison played The Last Post from the top of St Andrew's Church in Gorleston in tribute to VJ Day Picture: Moira Peek Carl Harrison played The Last Post from the top of St Andrew's Church in Gorleston in tribute to VJ Day Picture: Moira Peek

A piper plays on the steps of Nelson's memorial in Great Yarmouth to commemorate VJ Day. Photo: Bruno Peek A piper plays on the steps of Nelson's memorial in Great Yarmouth to commemorate VJ Day. Photo: Bruno Peek

Buglar Gemma Eglington on VJ Day in Lowestoft Picture: Mick Howes Buglar Gemma Eglington on VJ Day in Lowestoft Picture: Mick Howes

