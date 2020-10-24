Mystery of postcard delivered 100 years late solved

Ruth Brown and Rosie Moncur Brown reunited with 100 year old postcard sent by Eva Browne. Picture: Simon Parkin

When a postcard turned up at a Norwich house 100 years late, little was known about its intended recipient.

Eva (far right) pictured outside 72 Glebe Road in Norwich with sisters Gladys, Doris and Ethel, holding baby Ivy, and brother Arthur. Picture: Ruth Brown Eva (far right) pictured outside 72 Glebe Road in Norwich with sisters Gladys, Doris and Ethel, holding baby Ivy, and brother Arthur. Picture: Ruth Brown

Mystery surrounded the much delayed arrival of the postcard addressed to Miss Eva Browne containing a century old message from her loving cousin Florrie that was posted through the letterbox of 72 Glebe Road in Norwich.

Philip and Rosalie Nicholson, who live in Thurning, but have owned the Victorian terrace house for 30 years, were left mystified by the surprise late delivery.

The postcard from Eva to cousin Florrie, which arrived at a property in Norwich 100 years after being posted in July 1920. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The postcard from Eva to cousin Florrie, which arrived at a property in Norwich 100 years after being posted in July 1920. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Now the descendants of Miss Eva have finally received the message intended for her.

Her grand niece Rosie Moncur Brown, who runs Rosie’s card shop in Sprowston, said: “Eva was my granny’s sister. Walter who is mentioned on the card would have been my great grandad. I can remember my dad talking about auntie Eva.

“It’s so strange this postcard has suddenly appeared. Whether it came by the post or someone has popped it through the door.”

72 Glebe Road in Norwich where a postcard dating back a century weas delivered addressed to Miss Eva Browne. Picture: Simon Parkin 72 Glebe Road in Norwich where a postcard dating back a century weas delivered addressed to Miss Eva Browne. Picture: Simon Parkin

The 1911 census shows Eva, then aged nine, was living at 72 Glebe Road with her parents Walter Browne, a carpenter, 38, her mother, Elizabeth, 39, and nine siblings, Ethel, who at 14 was already working in the boot trade; Walter, 12; Gladys, 10; Arthur, seven; Doris, six; Ivy, four; Lily, just one; and baby Alfred, aged two months.

Lily’s daughter Ruth Brown, who was excited to receive the postcard with her niece Rosie, said: “It’s amazing that 10 children lived in that little house. I suppose the girls had one bedroom and the boys the other. Then granny and grandad probably had the front bedroom.”

The 1939 Lists, drawn up at the advent of war, show Eva was still at home with her parents at 72 Glebe Road and was working as an accountant and still single. She eventually married William Meadows in 1945.

Ruth Brown and Rosie Moncur Brown reunited with 100 year old postcard sent by Eva Browne. Picture: Simon Parkin

Ruth said: “They lived in Maidenhead until he retired and then they came up to Norfolk and ran the Great Plumstead Post Office for a few years. When they finished with the shop they retired to Holt.”

Eva Browne in later life with George, John Brown and her Mary. Picture: Ruth Brown Eva Browne in later life with George, John Brown and her Mary. Picture: Ruth Brown

Rosie added: “I do have vivid memories of memories of going to visit them at the shop in Great Plumstead and having lots of sweets!”

Eva siblings went on to lived across Norfolk. “Auntie Ethel didn’t have children but she married and lived in Poringland where grandad built her bungalow,” said Ruth. “Gladys married a first world war soldier who had lost a leg and lived near Glasgow. Auntie Doris married the bank manager at Holt

“My mum married George and lived on Trafford Road where I was born. Lily lived on Cozens Hardy Road, and Phyllis married a Metropolitan policeman and when he retired they moved on to Reepham Road.

72 Glebe Road in Norwich where a postcard dating back a century weas delivered addressed to Miss Eva Browne. Picture: Simon Parkin 72 Glebe Road in Norwich where a postcard dating back a century weas delivered addressed to Miss Eva Browne. Picture: Simon Parkin

“Amongst the brothers, Walter married Maggie and they lived in Wales, Arthur worked at Carrow and ran the cricket ground social club for years and lived on Cricket Ground Road. Alfred lived around Unthank Road.”

Eva’ Browne's parents who lived with 10 children at 72 Glebe Road in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Brown Eva’ Browne's parents who lived with 10 children at 72 Glebe Road in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Brown

