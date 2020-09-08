Search

Advanced search

Heritage railway remains closed as opening ‘unviable’

PUBLISHED: 11:49 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 08 September 2020

A platform at the Mid Norfolk Railway. Picture: Mid Norfolk Railway

A platform at the Mid Norfolk Railway. Picture: Mid Norfolk Railway

Archant

A heritage railway will continue to be closed for public runnings for the remainder of this year’s summer season.

The chairman of the Mid Norfolk Railway’s trust confirmed that it would be “unviable” to continue with the rest of the summer operating season following coronavirus restrictions.

Charlie Robinson said: “The railway recognises that our passengers will be disappointed by this decision, but the railway has come to the conclusion that the reduced service we could provide taking into account our rolling stock and the current social distancing measures make such a service unviable for the railway.

“This year despite the public closure the railway’s volunteers have been working hard to prepare the railway for our winter operations and our 2021 season and we have therefore decided it is better for the long term future of the railway to continue this work during September.”

You may also want to watch:

Since volunteers have been able to return to work on the railway, following the initial lifting of restrictions, the railway has benefited from efforts to improve the track, signalling and also the rolling stock, and this work will continue.

General manager George Saville said: “Sadly, Covid-19 resulted in the Mid Norfolk Railway’s 25th anniversary events having to be cancelled but our volunteer teams have, instead of running the railway, been working hard to improve and develop the line. This will mean that as we enter our next 25 years, we as a railway will be in the best situation we can be.”

During the public closure the railway has renewed the track in several places including the major upgrade of the Yaxham Road level crossing at Dereham. Signalling work has continued at Dereham Station, which is part of the long-term aim of returning public passenger service to County School Station.

Several of the railway’s Mk1 and Mk2 coaches have also been refurbished. This includes being painted as British Railways’ maroon livery from the 1960s in the railway’s new maintenance shed built in 2019. Work on the recently acquired former Greater Anglia Mk3 coaches is also continuing, as they are returned to their original seat configuration to be ready for use.

Mr Robinson added: “We at the railway are looking forward to our running season next year, which will include the first visit of the Flying Scotsman to an East Anglian heritage railway. We are therefore confident that when we welcome our passengers back, they will see a number of improvements as we continue to restore and develop the railway.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Council takes action on rats at car park

A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

New Halloween attraction with horror mazes announced for Norfolk

Nightmares in Norfolk launches this Halloween with four horror mazes Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to save village pub raises £200,000 in three weeks

Alex Begg with Laura Cross and her son Freddie in front of the Swan at Gressenhall. Laura is wearing a virtual reality headset, which has been programmed so that people can see plans of how the pub will look. Picture: Tony Buckingham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Headteacher self-isolating as coronavirus case school prepares to reopen

Old Buckenham High School will re-open but with headteacher Andrew Fell self-isolating. Picture: Google

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Gamekeeper hurt as illegal hare coursing season gets under way in Norfolk

The hare coursing season is under way again after the harvest, amid calls for tighter penalties Picture: PA Images

Linnets fixtures released: Season begins with home game for King’s Lynn Town

King's Lynn Town's fixtures are out Picture: Ian Burt

Earthquake detected by Norfolk research station felt in Norwich

The tremor was detected at Castle Acre in Norfolk Picture: Sonya Duncan

Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A Norwich cocktail bar has been named the best in the UK. Pic: submitted