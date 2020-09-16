Search

Heritage trust receives £20,000 of lottery funding to fight coronavirus impact

PUBLISHED: 10:39 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 16 September 2020

The Melton Constable Trust, which manages the Norfolk Orbital Railway project, has received £20,000 of funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture is Paul Young, project officer. Picture: MCT

Archant

A heritage railway trust has received £20,000 of lottery support to help address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its history.

The Melton Constable Trust, which manages the Norfolk Orbital Railway project, has received the funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to maintain and promote their heritage railway land at Fakenham and Holt.

The permissive footpath at Fakenham along the railway trackbed is a popular walk and the funding will enable the Trust to maintain this along with managing security and safety so that members of the public can continue to enjoy this area for the benefit of their health and wellbeing.

The funds will also be used in the near future for the re-building of the railway.

Paul Young, project officer for the Norfolk Orbital Railway project at the Trust, said: “Thanks to the National Lottery and its players we can now move forward and make terrific progress in building on what we have worked so hard for and to safeguard the heritage aspect of the railway for future generations whilst at the same time providing activities for people to enjoy.

“We’re so grateful that The National Lottery Heritage Fund is supporting us at this crucial time – it’s a lifeline to us and others who are passionate about sustaining heritage for the benefit of all.”

At Holt, the Trust have plans to develop and expand their site for the benefit of visitors and the local community, and social media will be used to promote activities and events.

To enable The Melton Constable Trust to manage the Norfolk Orbital Railway project, the money received from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will also help develop a comprehensive fundraising management plan and launch a volunteer recruitment programme.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “Heritage has an essential role to play in making communities better places to live, supporting economic regeneration and benefiting our personal wellbeing. All of these things are going to be even more important as we emerge from this current crisis.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players we are pleased to be able to lend our support to organisations such as the Melton Constable Trust during this uncertain time.”

