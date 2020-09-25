Medieval Scottish coin found in Norfolk field declared treasure

A medieval Scottish coin has been declared treasure after its discovery in a Norfolk field.

The silver coin, depicting the head of Alexander III, King of Scots, was found by a metal detectorist in Long Stratton in August last year.

Experts say the penny, dating from between 1280 and 1286 - when King Alexander ruled - had been turned into jewellery and worn as either a pendant or brooch by someone with religious beliefs.

Scottish money was considered equitable to English during this period, meaning it could have made its way to Norfolk as jewellery or as currency.

At the time, the coin’s value would have been equivalent to around £20.

At an inquest held earlier this month at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, Norwich, it was determined as treasure - meaning the finder must offer it for sale to a museum.

Norwich Castle Museum is hoping to purchase the coin once it has been valued by the Treasure Valuation Committee in London.