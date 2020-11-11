House to be illuminated red to mark Armistice Day
PUBLISHED: 12:24 11 November 2020
A wartime reenactor’s house will light up red to mark this year’s Armistice Day.
Mark Bailey, from Attleborough, is lighting up his Norwich Road home on Wednesday evening in the absence of more traditional Remembrance events.
The house was also illuminated at the weekend to coincide with Remembrance Sunday.
Mr Bailey, who runs an educational project called Discover D-Day, has seen his year significantly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but was keen to pay tribute to lives lost in conflict.
He said: “Normally in the build-up to Armistice Day, I would have been in schools talking to children about what it means. Of course, that has all been cancelled this year.
“I wanted to do something, and I thought lighting up my house in red is something lots of people can see. Hopefully it will turn a few heads.
“These days, I think people appreciate a bit more the sacrifices that were made for the freedom we enjoy today.”
