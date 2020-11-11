House to be illuminated red to mark Armistice Day

Mark Bailey's house in Attleborough will light up red to mark Armistice Day. Picture: Mark Bailey Archant

A wartime reenactor’s house will light up red to mark this year’s Armistice Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Bailey's house in Attleborough will light up red to mark Armistice Day. Picture: Mark Bailey Mark Bailey's house in Attleborough will light up red to mark Armistice Day. Picture: Mark Bailey

Mark Bailey, from Attleborough, is lighting up his Norwich Road home on Wednesday evening in the absence of more traditional Remembrance events.

The house was also illuminated at the weekend to coincide with Remembrance Sunday.

Wartime reenactor Mark Bailey is lighting up his Attleborough home to mark Armistice Day. Pictured is Mr Bailey on VE Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Wartime reenactor Mark Bailey is lighting up his Attleborough home to mark Armistice Day. Pictured is Mr Bailey on VE Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Bailey, who runs an educational project called Discover D-Day, has seen his year significantly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but was keen to pay tribute to lives lost in conflict.

He said: “Normally in the build-up to Armistice Day, I would have been in schools talking to children about what it means. Of course, that has all been cancelled this year.

Mark Bailey's house in Attleborough will light up red to mark Armistice Day. Picture: Mark Bailey Mark Bailey's house in Attleborough will light up red to mark Armistice Day. Picture: Mark Bailey

“I wanted to do something, and I thought lighting up my house in red is something lots of people can see. Hopefully it will turn a few heads.

“These days, I think people appreciate a bit more the sacrifices that were made for the freedom we enjoy today.”