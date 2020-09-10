Inquest will determine if silver seal matrix found in Norfolk is treasure

A silver seal matrix similar to that found in Norfolk Picture: Norfolk Museums Service Norfolk Museums Service

An inquest next month will determine whether a silver seal matrix found in Norfolk is treasure.

On Tuesday, March 24, the artefact was discovered in an undisclosed location in Norfolk by Barry Hutchinson, prompting a treasure inquest to be held.

The hearing opened on Thursday and heard how Mr Hutchinson had found the silver seal matrix on land belonging to a Mr J Hope, whose first name was not provided.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake told the hearing that a find originated from the post medieval period.

Seal matrices are objects, generally made of metals, which are used for making impressions on wax seals to authenticate or seal documents.

A full inquest to determine whether the find is treasure will be held on Thursday, October 1 at Norfolk Coroners’ Court.