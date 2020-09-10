Inquest will determine if silver seal matrix found in Norfolk is treasure
PUBLISHED: 12:03 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 10 September 2020
Norfolk Museums Service
An inquest next month will determine whether a silver seal matrix found in Norfolk is treasure.
On Tuesday, March 24, the artefact was discovered in an undisclosed location in Norfolk by Barry Hutchinson, prompting a treasure inquest to be held.
The hearing opened on Thursday and heard how Mr Hutchinson had found the silver seal matrix on land belonging to a Mr J Hope, whose first name was not provided.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake told the hearing that a find originated from the post medieval period.
Seal matrices are objects, generally made of metals, which are used for making impressions on wax seals to authenticate or seal documents.
A full inquest to determine whether the find is treasure will be held on Thursday, October 1 at Norfolk Coroners’ Court.
